

The Whangārei Boys' High School 1st XV rugby team are battling the effects of food poisoning as they prepare for their season opener against Westlake Boys' High School this weekend.

WBHS' top rugby team, which get their season underway at 12pm on Saturday live on Sky Sport, in Auckland, fell victim to food poisoning from the after match which proceeded their preseason 14-5 win over Wellsford last Saturday.

Twenty-five out of 28 WBHS players reportedly became ill following the post-match function as well as members of the coaching staff. Members of the Wellsford squad also experienced food poisoning symptoms.

WBHS halfback Tanei More-Thompson (left) spins the ball out from the base of the ruck. Photo / Alan Bee - BeeScene

As a result, the school team didn't train on Monday and would only have one full squad outdoor training today - in addition to some indoor training and video analysis - before their grudge match against last year's competition winners, Westlake.

In their first appearance in the North Harbour 1A first XV final, WBHS lost to Westlake last year after beating them for the first time in a regular season fixture, 14-5.

WBHS 1st XV coach Harry Darkins, one of many who had been struck by food poisoning, said while the incident was unfortunate, there was no one to blame.

"Obviously, the preparation hasn't been ideal," Darkins said.

"The boys know we have a job to do and a statement to make so that's our focus. The boys know what they are going to expect from Westlake."

Darkins, who was in his third year as coach, said the team was raring to go after the long break imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We might have lost six or seven weeks of preparation to fine-tune systems and plans, but the boys were able to keep fit during the break."

Normally, the team would have had four preseason games before round one, however, the squad was forced to use Zoom as a way to develop attacking shape and set pieces.

WBHS 1st XV captain Dylan Hook, seen here taking the ball up against Wellsford on the weekend, will be key for the fresh-faced team this season. Photo / Alan BeeScene

In Saturday's playing group, just seven players remained from last year with 22 new faces. Darkins believed fullback and team skipper Dylan Hook would lead the team well in what was his third year with the side.

"[Hook] has worked really hard over the last three years, he leads by example on the training paddock and when he plays, the boys gravitate to him and he's just a role model of what you want a captain to look like."

Although the goal of every season was to be victors, Darkins said the team's youth would learn immensely from this season and with about 20 players set for another year at the school, WBHS would pose a threat next year.

Darkins, who coached the team alongside new defensive coach Paul Biddle and assistant coach Paul Leyland, said the pain of last year's final loss only added motivation to topple the defending champions on Saturday.

"It definitely hurt losing the final last year, but what we've got to remember is if we play well enough, we can beat Westlake."

WBHS 22-player group for Saturday against Westlake Boys' High School at 12pm live on Sky Sport:

1 Cavan Nikau-Rush

2 Koha Mahanga

3 Xavier Kaipo

4 Reno Leef

5 Wessel Theron

6 Adyn Jones

7 Zak Wickman

8 Jarvaiyas Mangu

9 Tanei More-Thompson

10 Guy Visachi-Waerehu

11 Hori Kake

12 Hone Boyce

13 Tea Rani Woodman-Tuhoro

14 Teina More-Thompson

15 Dylan Hook

16: Cody Aull

17: Jevahn Apetera-Moana

18: Wiremu Katene

19: Carter Sackfield

20: Mana Mackie

21: Whetu Unuwai

22: Hoezay Tito-Ngatai

Home games (all games held at WBHS at 12pm):

WBHS vs Mahurangi College - July 18

WBHS vs Kaipara College - August 1

WBHS vs Rosmini College - August 8

WBHS vs Massey High School - August 22