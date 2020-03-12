

Last weekend the six Northland representative teams were in action against their zone one and Waikato opposition.

Most successful of the group were the Northland men premier two, who won their section in comfortable fashion. With Northland premier one finishing second in their section, the overall winners for the day were Northland.

In the women's section, the premier two team finished third and the premier one combination fourth. Meanwhile, the 1-5 year men and women travelled to the Waikato with both teams finishing third. Well done to all teams.

The next centre event is the president's day any combination fours to be played at the Whangārei greens on Wednesday, March 25. Entry is open to all clubs and an invitation has been sent to all to enter your teams including volunteers as well as committee personnel.

Please enter by contacting the centre office, centre events manager or entering online, $40 entry per team payable on the day for a 9.30am start. This event is well-sponsored so please enter today.

The New Zealand inter-centre tournament starts in Wellington on March 19 and continues until March 22.

The following Northland teams have been selected, may we wish you all every success:

Men: Dean McMurchy, Dennis Brewster, David Hood, Trevor Reader, Brook Tippett, Paul Wightman, Carl Van Haaften. Manager: Steve Smith. Coach: Sheryl Johnson.

Women: Leanne Stewart, Ann Muir, Dawn Owens, Maree Attwood, Sue Wightman, Carol Neeley, Karina Cooper. Manager and reserve: Maureen Parker.

The Bowls3Five regional finals between Hikurangi (open), Mangawhai (1-5) and clubs from North Harbour will be played at Warkworth Bowling Club on Friday, March 27.

Play starts at 6.30pm. Good luck to these teams in their endeavours to reach the New Zealand finals of this event.

The NZ national secondary schools singles and triples events will be held in Auckland centre on March 31 and April 1.

Entry is free to any player from outside of Auckland. All secondary school players are eligible to enter. Please contact Kristina@aucklandbowls.co.nz or telephone 021 111 1953 for further inquiries or entry.

Entries for the centre Champion of Champions events were due on March 10. Two clubs have yet to enter. Please contact the events manager urgently.

Coming club events

Tomorrow/Sunday: Onerahi AC triples

Sunday: Arapohue women's 2x4x2 pairs

Tuesday: Maungakaramea AC triples

Wednesday: Whangārei AC Bowls3Five triples

Thursday: Hikurangi AC 2x4x2 pairs

Friday: Mt Manaia men's triples, One Tree Pt AC triples.