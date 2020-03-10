Taniwha Darts Association president Paul Baker is hoping this weekend's Northland Darts Open will invigorate interest in the Whangārei club.

The annual competition would see over 100 arrowsmiths take to the oche for a singles tournament on Saturday and a pairs tournament on Sunday, all competing for a piece of the $5000 prize pool at the Kamo Rugby Club.

As one of New Zealand's most lucrative and populated regional darts competitions, it was hoped last year's turnout of about 120 people would enable organisers to boost entries to 150 players and increase the prize pool to $8000 this year.

Haupai Puha, one of New Zealand's top darts players and winner of the 2019 Northland Midwinter Open, will be in attendance this weekend. Photo / File

However, a late sponsorship withdrawal and lower than expected registration numbers caused organisers to scale back their expectations.

Nevertheless, Baker was confident the event would be a success and hoped it would act as another chance for Northland darts players to learn more about the local club, which held club nights on Thursdays.



"Whangārei is getting close to 100,000 people (96,000 as of June 2019 - WDC) and I've heard of heaps of people who play in their sheds and you think, 'Come out, have a look and come and join on a Thursday night'," he said.

"We've got a range of beginner players right through to better players. I think people are scared and they think, 'Oh they'll be too good for me'.

The Kamo Rugby Club is well-equipped to handle over 100 arrowsmiths who will turn out over the weekend, Paul Baker said. Photo / John Stone

Baker said the club, which had 53 members last year, could accommodate over 100 players and felt it was a great venue for new players to learn the fundamentals.

"I had players 18 months ago who said they can't count and they wouldn't do it, and now they are as good as gold and it's just a matter of familiarity and we help you as well."

In March last year, the Taniwha Darts Association (TDA) had originally planned to work with the New Zealand Darts Council (NZDC) to make the open tournament a ranking event, which would increase the funding the competition received as well as giving the winning players points towards their national and international ranking.

However, the association opted to keep the tournament open to ensure players of all levels could take part.

"We did toy with the idea but immediately you cut out the locals - because then they can't enter as they have to be part of an association and we want to look after the locals," Baker said.

"The good thing about having an open tournament is that anyone can enter. Anyone can come in off the street and say, 'Yeah I'd like to play'."

As one of the country's premier arrowsmiths, Mark Cleaver will be a strong contender come Saturday. Photo / File

Baker encouraged those familiar and new to the sport to come along to the Kamo Rugby Club to witness New Zealand's premier darts players across the men's and women's divisions.

"We had a few spectators last year but we've got some of the country's top players here and you're allowed to come in and watch for nothing."

With plans to add social leagues for junior and more advanced players, Baker wanted to see more of the club's players represented at the nationals held this year in Rotorua in August.

"We believe it's the only way to put strong teams forward to compete against the best in the country."

Registration costs $25 for the singles tournament and $20 per person for the pairs. Registration closes tomorrow for the singles and Sunday for the pairs. To register, contact Paul Baker on 027 432 2181 or message the Taniwha Darts Association Facebook page.