Thomas Charlesworth and Kayla Carter have announced themselves as ones to watch as the pair took out the top divisions of Thursday's school surfing event at Sandy Bay.

Charlesworth, of Whangārei Boys' High School, fought off strong competition from schoolmates Aiden Hayes and Jak Kelly to win the under-18 boys' division. Carter, a Bream Bay College student, finished above schoolmate Ely Backhouse to win the under-18 girls' division.

The series will feature its second event on March 26. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture Northland's top young surfers.

Aiden Hayes was pipped at the post by Thomas Charlesworth in the under-18 boys division, finishing second. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Results:

Under-18 boys: 1 Thomas Charlesworth (Whangārei Boys' High School), 2 Aiden Hayes (Whangārei Boys' High School), 3 Jacob Buckle (Raglan Area School), 4 Jak Kelly (Whangārei Boys' High School).

Under-18 girls: 1 Kayla Carter (Bream Bay College), 2 Ely Backhouse (Bream Bay College).

Rodney's Billy Whelan looks to pick up speed. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Boys' High School Max Eilering shows off his balance on the board. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Under-16 boys: 1 Ari D'Anvers (Whangārei Boys' High School), 2 Izaak Hayes (Whangārei Boys' High School), 3 Tai Erceg-Gray (Whangārei Boys' High School), 4 Te Kauwhata Kauwhata (Te Aho O Te Kura Pounamu).

Under-16 girls: 1 Sky Gundry (Kerikeri High School), 2 Charlotte Taylor (Kamo High School), 3 Pipi Johnson- Philips (Kerikeri High School), 4 Malindi Reihana-Ruka (Springbank School).

Elijah Backhouse from Bream Bay College battles some sea-spray at the top of the wave. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tama Kauwhata gets high on the wave before turning back inside. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Under-14 boys: 1 Cooper Ashill (Whangārei Boys' High School), 2 Isaiah Backhouse (Bream Bay College), 3 Oska Robinson (Kerikeri High School), 4 Vinny Carter (Bream Bay College).

Under-14 girls: 1 Luka D'Anvers (Whangārei Girls' High School), 2 Mikayla Graham (Whangārei Girls' High School), 3 Summer Harte (Whangārei Girls' High School), 4 Jordyn Tana (Whangārei Girls' High School).

Whangārei Boys' High School's Izaak Hayes gets horizontal on his way to a second-place finish in the under-16 boys' division. Photo / Michael Cunningham