

The first-year singles tournament was a dual success for the Ngunguru club when John Wilde won the men's section and Barbara Hopper the women's section of the event.

Both players won all four matches on the day and had a generous net shot points scored over their opponents.

Men:

1st: John Wilde (Ngunguru)

2nd: David Warren (Mount Manaia)

3rd Rhys Webb (Arapohue)

4th: Shane Judson (Kamo)

Women:

1st: Barbara Hopper (Ngunguru)

2nd: Sheryl Ball (Waipū)

3rd: Sarah Child (Waipū)

Excellent bowls played and some very close matches saw the leading contenders change throughout the day.

Thanks to the markers at both venues, to the Whangārei and Onerahi clubs for their hospitality and to the umpires and control personnel for the well run events.

The Northland men's premier one and premier two representatives for the contest between North Harbour, Auckland, Far North and Northland to be played at Mangawhai and Waipū greens on Sunday, March 8 have been announced.

Singles: Dean McMurchy, Kevin Robinson

Pairs: Gordon Bond, George Lyddiard, Dennis Brewster, David Hood, Paul Price, Paul Shotter

Fours: Dusty Reader, Brook Tippett, Paul Wightman, Carl Van Haaften, Kelvin Bint, Larry Vallance, Carlson Barnett, David Frame.

Congratulations to all those locals who qualified in the recent masters tournament held in the North Harbour centre.

Paul Shotter and Diane Klomp (mixed pairs), Ann Muir and David Ball (mixed pairs), 60-74 fours (Gordon Bond, Clyde Edmiston, Mike Lornie, George Lyddiard) and Ann Muir who finished third-equal in a composite team in the 60-74 women's section.

Reminder to clubs - entries for the centre Champion of Champion events close on March 10. Forward form and entry fee to the centre office.

If you have not finalised an event and want to enter, note that on the entry form and advise names of winners when the event is completed.

The NZ national fours tournament for men and women began yesterday and will conclude on Sunday. Check the Bowls NZ for results. Good luck to those men and women from Northland competing.

Next week's tournaments:

Tomorrow: Waipū Anniversary AC Invitation fours

Tuesday/Wednesday: Dargaville women's pairs

Wednesday: Whangārei AC triples

Thursday: Maungaturoto AC triples

Friday: Whangārei AC triples

Saturday (Feb 7): Onerahi AC triples, Mamaranui AC triples.