Onerahi Indoor Bowling Club

Summer Night (Feb 19)

1st: Dave Wark, Geoff MacDonald, Brian Massey, Tui Slade - 3 wins, 13 ends, 26 points

2nd: Marcel Ruedi, Eleanor Holt, Grant Whalen - 3 wins, 13 ends, 23 points

Maungatapere Bowling Club

Singles Championship (Jan 25-26)

Men:

1st: Kevin Sidwell

2nd: Bob McKinney

Women:

1st: Rhona Burns

2nd: Veronica Fleming



Open 4's Sponsored By Yovich Wealth Management (Jan 28)

1st: Murray Dalbeth, Bruce Gover, Margaret Doel, Veronica Fleming

2nd: Jim Taylor, Shirley Henderson, Paul Younger, Mary Couper

3rd: Eric Smitten, Ray Bell, Barbara Bell, Margaret Smitten

4th: Pam Mutch, Bill Wallace, Lester Earby, Margaret McKinnon

Domestic Drawn Triples sponsored by Jolt

1st: Bob McKinney, Lester Earby, Graeme Ward, Rosemary Boys

2nd: Shirley Henderson, Janene Thurgood, Val McAdam

3rd: Murray Dalbeth, Carol Powell, Dick Gellert



Pairs Championship (Feb 8-9)

Men:

1st: Kevin Sidwell, Steve McAdam

2nd: Murray Dalbeth, Bob Ashworth

Women:

1st: Janene Thurgood, Veronica Fleming

2nd: Kia Ward, Barbara Gellert



Kamo Bowling Club

Kamo Takeaways Domestic Drawn Triples (Jan 16)

1st: P.DuPlooy, R.File, S.Stuck - 3 wins, 38 points

2nd: M.Curran, R.O'Gorman, R.Hayman - 3 wins, 38 points



Morris & Morris Open Classic Fours (Jan 21)

1st: Bob McKinney Team - 5 wins, 40 ends, 83 points

2nd: L.Vallance Team - 5 wins, 39 ends, 83 points

3rd: Trevor Moyle Team - 5 wins, 39 ends, 81 points

4th: Murray Dalbeth Team - 5 wins, 37 ends, 71 points



David's Pharmacy Domestic Drawn Triples (Jan 23)

1st: R.Kilduff, M.Christie, R.O'Gorman - 2.5 wins, 33 points

2nd: R.File, G.Campbell, R.Hayman - 2 wins, 33 points



Club Championships (Jan 25)

Womens Triples

1st: M.Yovich, C.Neeley, K.Cooper

2nd: L.Wyness, J.Morgan, J.Thurgood

Men's Championship Pairs

1st: P. Nicholson, J. Ridling

2nd: A.Trimmer, B. Trimmer



Rowsell Repairs Domestic Drawn Triples (Jan 30)

1st: L.Wyness, P.Bourke, A.Nutt - 3 wins, 36 points

2nd: P.Strong, D.Stuck, S.Stuck - 3 wins, 34 points



Mixed Pairs Championships (Feb 1)

1st: Graham Neeley, Karina Cooper

2nd: Sandi Ayerst, Kevin Judson



Domestic Drawn Triples (Feb 6)

1st: L.King, R.O'Gorman, V.McAdam - 2.5 wins, 34 points

2nd: J.Howett, R.File, R.Hayman - 2 wins, 30 points



Checkered Flag Domestic Drawn Triples (Feb 13)

1st: R.Kilduff, J.Morgan, R.Hayman - 3 wins, 34 points

2nd: R.O'Gorman, R.File, J.Williamson - 2 wins, 34 points



Dargaville Bowling Club

Milich Mixed Triples sponsored by the family of the late Mick and Mary Milich (Feb 15)

1st: Allan Rakich, Chris Clausen, Frana Morgan-Coackle

2nd: Totty Rakich, Ray King, Lyn Curac - 3 wins, 24 ends

3rd: Jim Vallance, John Smith, Geoff Wilcox - 3 wins, 19 ends



Golf

Northland Golf Club nine-hole results (Feb 19)

Nine-hole gross

Women B9: Silver: Aileen Reyburn - 45, Green: Annette Mitchell - 52. Blue: Pam Erceg - 52

Men F9: Tony Hopkins 40

Twos: Liz Furey, Pam Erceg



Nine-hole ladies pennants

The first round of pennants was held at The Pines Golf Club (Feb 11)

Northland One: 39

Waipū Two: 33

Northland Two: 26

Whangārei One: 46

Ngunguru/Pines: 40

Whangārei Two: 32

Northland Veterans Golf Association three-course tournament results at Northern Wairoa, Sherwood Park, and Whangārei Golf Course (Feb 12-14)

Combined 54-hole winners:

Women:

Gross: Robyn Mulholland - 245

2nd: Ngaire Panapa - 246

Nett: Jenny Chen - 201

2nd: Launa Seddon - 211

Stableford: Jean Tennent - 123, Marilyn Catlow - 118, Elaine Hegh - 115, Marilyn Radonich - 114, Kerry Pevy - 114, Sharon Buchanan - 114, Karen Taylor - 113, Caryn Attwood - 113, Suzan Patton - 109, Lesley Cunliffe - 108, Rae McKinley - 107, Ruth Harvey - 107

Men Division 1:

Gross: Ken Meaden - 218

2nd: Colin Harrison - 238

Nett: Hiro Kawade - 201

2nd: Bob Clement - 211

Stableford: Aaron Chen - 114, Hugh Tennent - 114, Keith Henley - 110, Mark Briggs - 110, Wayne Parkinson - 109, Gary Webb - 108, Kerry Rabe - 108, Maurice Fletcher - 107, Ole Iverson - 106, Clive Hanning - 106, Graham Attwood - 105, Keith Roberts - 105

Men Division 2:

Gross: Joe Beer - 270

2nd: Bruce Pickford - 272

Nett: Jim Mayes - 203

2nd: Patrick Buckley - 206

Stableford: Wayne Hardy - 119, Michael Lacl - 109, Peter Spurway - 109, Ron West - 109, Eddie Ganzevles - 108, Terry Williams - 108, Noel Futter - 107, Ted Glover - 106, Clarry Churches - 105, Barry Stenberg - 104, Tony Horton - 104, Lloyd Kirkham - 103

Team event:

1st: Japiwi, 440 points - Robyn Mulholland, Hiro Kawade, Ineko Nakazuimi, Shigeru Nakazuimi

2nd: Three D's +1, 426 - John Fischer, Maurice Fletcher, Keith Henley, Ken Meaden

3rd: Waipū Warriors, 426 - Joe Beer, Frank Jackson, Jim Mayes, Jim Millar

4th: Par Tee of Fore, 426 - Colin Harrison, Faye Lack, Michael Lack, Launa Seddon

5th: West Coast Hit Men, 423 - Bob Clement, Wayne Hardy, Pita Pangari, Bill Smith

6th: The Jack Ups, 422 - Don Hegh, Elaine Hegh, Coleen West, Ron West



Sherwood Park Vets Net Trophy Day (Jan 30)



Men: John Forster - net 66, Murray Lornie - 69, Patrick Buckley - 70, Malcolm Burrell - 71, Kay Kim - c/b 71

Women: Beryl MacLeod - net 69, Sally Lornie - 70, Terene Campbell - 72, Mary Jack - c/b 72, June Song - 74, Barbara Wishard - 75

Twos: Beryl MacLeod, Dallas Campbell

Nearest to pins: Mary Jack (6), Brian McKay (17)