Onerahi Indoor Bowling Club
Summer Night (Feb 19)
1st: Dave Wark, Geoff MacDonald, Brian Massey, Tui Slade - 3 wins, 13 ends, 26 points
2nd: Marcel Ruedi, Eleanor Holt, Grant Whalen - 3 wins, 13 ends, 23 points
Maungatapere Bowling Club
Singles Championship (Jan 25-26)
Men:
1st: Kevin Sidwell
2nd: Bob McKinney
Women:
1st: Rhona Burns
2nd: Veronica Fleming
Open 4's Sponsored By Yovich Wealth Management (Jan 28)
1st: Murray Dalbeth, Bruce Gover, Margaret Doel, Veronica Fleming
2nd: Jim Taylor, Shirley Henderson, Paul Younger, Mary Couper
3rd: Eric Smitten, Ray Bell, Barbara Bell, Margaret Smitten
4th: Pam Mutch, Bill Wallace, Lester Earby, Margaret McKinnon
Domestic Drawn Triples sponsored by Jolt
1st: Bob McKinney, Lester Earby, Graeme Ward, Rosemary Boys
2nd: Shirley Henderson, Janene Thurgood, Val McAdam
3rd: Murray Dalbeth, Carol Powell, Dick Gellert
Pairs Championship (Feb 8-9)
Men:
1st: Kevin Sidwell, Steve McAdam
2nd: Murray Dalbeth, Bob Ashworth
Women:
1st: Janene Thurgood, Veronica Fleming
2nd: Kia Ward, Barbara Gellert
Kamo Bowling Club
Kamo Takeaways Domestic Drawn Triples (Jan 16)
1st: P.DuPlooy, R.File, S.Stuck - 3 wins, 38 points
2nd: M.Curran, R.O'Gorman, R.Hayman - 3 wins, 38 points
Morris & Morris Open Classic Fours (Jan 21)
1st: Bob McKinney Team - 5 wins, 40 ends, 83 points
2nd: L.Vallance Team - 5 wins, 39 ends, 83 points
3rd: Trevor Moyle Team - 5 wins, 39 ends, 81 points
4th: Murray Dalbeth Team - 5 wins, 37 ends, 71 points
David's Pharmacy Domestic Drawn Triples (Jan 23)
1st: R.Kilduff, M.Christie, R.O'Gorman - 2.5 wins, 33 points
2nd: R.File, G.Campbell, R.Hayman - 2 wins, 33 points
Club Championships (Jan 25)
Womens Triples
1st: M.Yovich, C.Neeley, K.Cooper
2nd: L.Wyness, J.Morgan, J.Thurgood
Men's Championship Pairs
1st: P. Nicholson, J. Ridling
2nd: A.Trimmer, B. Trimmer
Rowsell Repairs Domestic Drawn Triples (Jan 30)
1st: L.Wyness, P.Bourke, A.Nutt - 3 wins, 36 points
2nd: P.Strong, D.Stuck, S.Stuck - 3 wins, 34 points
Mixed Pairs Championships (Feb 1)
1st: Graham Neeley, Karina Cooper
2nd: Sandi Ayerst, Kevin Judson
Domestic Drawn Triples (Feb 6)
1st: L.King, R.O'Gorman, V.McAdam - 2.5 wins, 34 points
2nd: J.Howett, R.File, R.Hayman - 2 wins, 30 points
Checkered Flag Domestic Drawn Triples (Feb 13)
1st: R.Kilduff, J.Morgan, R.Hayman - 3 wins, 34 points
2nd: R.O'Gorman, R.File, J.Williamson - 2 wins, 34 points
Dargaville Bowling Club
Milich Mixed Triples sponsored by the family of the late Mick and Mary Milich (Feb 15)
1st: Allan Rakich, Chris Clausen, Frana Morgan-Coackle
2nd: Totty Rakich, Ray King, Lyn Curac - 3 wins, 24 ends
3rd: Jim Vallance, John Smith, Geoff Wilcox - 3 wins, 19 ends
Golf
Northland Golf Club nine-hole results (Feb 19)
Nine-hole gross
Women B9: Silver: Aileen Reyburn - 45, Green: Annette Mitchell - 52. Blue: Pam Erceg - 52
Men F9: Tony Hopkins 40
Twos: Liz Furey, Pam Erceg
Nine-hole ladies pennants
The first round of pennants was held at The Pines Golf Club (Feb 11)
Northland One: 39
Waipū Two: 33
Northland Two: 26
Whangārei One: 46
Ngunguru/Pines: 40
Whangārei Two: 32
Northland Veterans Golf Association three-course tournament results at Northern Wairoa, Sherwood Park, and Whangārei Golf Course (Feb 12-14)
Combined 54-hole winners:
Women:
Gross: Robyn Mulholland - 245
2nd: Ngaire Panapa - 246
Nett: Jenny Chen - 201
2nd: Launa Seddon - 211
Stableford: Jean Tennent - 123, Marilyn Catlow - 118, Elaine Hegh - 115, Marilyn Radonich - 114, Kerry Pevy - 114, Sharon Buchanan - 114, Karen Taylor - 113, Caryn Attwood - 113, Suzan Patton - 109, Lesley Cunliffe - 108, Rae McKinley - 107, Ruth Harvey - 107
Men Division 1:
Gross: Ken Meaden - 218
2nd: Colin Harrison - 238
Nett: Hiro Kawade - 201
2nd: Bob Clement - 211
Stableford: Aaron Chen - 114, Hugh Tennent - 114, Keith Henley - 110, Mark Briggs - 110, Wayne Parkinson - 109, Gary Webb - 108, Kerry Rabe - 108, Maurice Fletcher - 107, Ole Iverson - 106, Clive Hanning - 106, Graham Attwood - 105, Keith Roberts - 105
Men Division 2:
Gross: Joe Beer - 270
2nd: Bruce Pickford - 272
Nett: Jim Mayes - 203
2nd: Patrick Buckley - 206
Stableford: Wayne Hardy - 119, Michael Lacl - 109, Peter Spurway - 109, Ron West - 109, Eddie Ganzevles - 108, Terry Williams - 108, Noel Futter - 107, Ted Glover - 106, Clarry Churches - 105, Barry Stenberg - 104, Tony Horton - 104, Lloyd Kirkham - 103
Team event:
1st: Japiwi, 440 points - Robyn Mulholland, Hiro Kawade, Ineko Nakazuimi, Shigeru Nakazuimi
2nd: Three D's +1, 426 - John Fischer, Maurice Fletcher, Keith Henley, Ken Meaden
3rd: Waipū Warriors, 426 - Joe Beer, Frank Jackson, Jim Mayes, Jim Millar
4th: Par Tee of Fore, 426 - Colin Harrison, Faye Lack, Michael Lack, Launa Seddon
5th: West Coast Hit Men, 423 - Bob Clement, Wayne Hardy, Pita Pangari, Bill Smith
6th: The Jack Ups, 422 - Don Hegh, Elaine Hegh, Coleen West, Ron West
Sherwood Park Vets Net Trophy Day (Jan 30)
Men: John Forster - net 66, Murray Lornie - 69, Patrick Buckley - 70, Malcolm Burrell - 71, Kay Kim - c/b 71
Women: Beryl MacLeod - net 69, Sally Lornie - 70, Terene Campbell - 72, Mary Jack - c/b 72, June Song - 74, Barbara Wishard - 75
Twos: Beryl MacLeod, Dallas Campbell
Nearest to pins: Mary Jack (6), Brian McKay (17)