

This weekend is handed over to the centre junior (1-5 year experience) bowlers who will compete in the centre junior singles for men and women.

Play will be held at three venues tomorrow and post-section will be at Onerahi on Sunday.

Men at Whangārei: L.Lineham, P.Price, G.Wood, B.Donaldson, K.Stewart, K.Judson, C.McDermott, R.File, B.Webb, R.Haymna, M.Elliott, L.Michelle, R.Webb, R.Burgin

Kensington: J.Wilde, S.Judson, A.Wyatt, A.Gundy, D.Anderson, G.Wright, M.Lee, N.McCarten, S.Wilson

Women at Onerahi: J.Thurgood, L.Springett, E.Hamber, J.Morgan, B.Hopper, M.Nicklin, C.Lineham, K.Cooper, S.Renes, S.Dean, J.Little

I have one vacancy. Contact Gwen if you would like to play. Latest reporting time is 8.30am. Remember to bring your marker please.

The secondary schools tournament will be played in Kamo today starting at 9.30am, report at 9am. I am still looking for helpers if anyone can lend a hand for an hour or two. Prizegiving will be at approximately 2pm.

Forty-two players are taking part from Kaikohe Christian School, Opononi Area School, Bay of Islands College and Whangārei Boys' and Whangārei Girls' High Schools.

The centre first year singles for men and women will be held on Sunday, February 23 at Whangārei greens. Entries close today.

As of Wednesday, entries for the women are on the very light side and we need at least one more entry to have a separate women's competition. Phone me if you have a first year bowler who would like to play.

The New Zealand masters tournament will start in North Harbour on Monday. Good bowling to those who have entered this popular event.

Upcoming club events:

Wednesday: Hikurangi women's sixes, Whangārei AC Bowls3Five triples

Thursday: Waipū MX pairs

Saturday, February 22: Leigh Invitation men's fours, Ruawai Invitation men's fours, Kensington Classic MX fours

Sunday, Februaru 23: Leigh men's fours, Ruawai men's triples, Kensington Classic MX fours