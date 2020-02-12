

The iconic Pōuto Lighthouse Challenge will continue its support in the fight against cancer when the annual run/walk/cycle event takes place this weekend.

The three-day event, now in its third year, will donate all funds raised through registration to Cancer Society Northland, which services communities between Kaiwaka and Cape Reinga.

"We chose that charity because we've lost too many of our whānau to cancer," organiser Joesephine Nathan said.

"It's just another way that people can come and walk for the cause, walk on behalf of a loved one, we sometimes have cancer survivors that do the walk."

Competitors will follow an 18km course by foot or bike from Waikāretu Marae, along the beach, around the Pōuto lighthouse and back to the marae.

Those taking part have the option to bike, run or walk the 18km course as well as a duathlon, which would see competitors bike to the lighthouse before running or walking back to the marae.

Also available to those confident in their fitness will be the 35km "Warrior Challenge", which will see entrants cycle to the lighthouse and back to Pōuto Pt, before running back around the lighthouse and back to the marae.

A kids' race will also be available to enter.

Registrations for the event open at the marae at 4pm tomorrow before a pōwhiri is held to welcome visitors on to the marae. Everyone staying overnight at the marae will share in a meal before introducing themselves and their history (whakawhanaungatanga).

After a 7am karakia (prayer) and breakfast on Saturday, a safety briefing will be held at 8am before the races start at 8.30am. A prizegiving will be held about 1pm with a hangi available for purchase afterwards.

On Sunday morning is the popular "Lighthouse Challenge", with competitors tasked with climbing the sheer sand hill below the lighthouse. Usually locked, the lighthouse will be open for competitors to explore.

"The purpose of the event is for people to come down to Pōuto. Yes, it's about the lighthouse, but it's also about the place," Nathan said.

"We're trying to encourage people to check out all the treasures that Pōuto has to offer which are basically on our doorstep. It's about reconnecting with our environment."

Final cut-off for registration is 8am on Saturday. Nathan encouraged all those who enter to bring a hat and water bottle.