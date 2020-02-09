

With Northland suffering severe drought-like conditions, the last place the region needed copious amounts of water was on Kensington Park's number one cricket pitch.

Wet spots along the Whangārei park's main pitch on Saturday morning saw the Oxford Trust two-day premier cricket competition round two fixture between Kensington Tavern Onerahi Central and Motel Sierra Kamo delayed for about two hours.

Kamo's premier cricket team will start as favourites next weekend when take on Onerahi in the second and final day of their game. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was the visitors who benefited from the morning off, bowling Onerahi out for 99, before amassing 165 for 6 to ensure a lead of 66 when they complete the fixture's final day on Saturday, February 15.

Struggling at 12 for 3 batting first, Onerahi's Cole Jakicevich-Roberts and Fletcher Coutts worked hard to restore credibility to the home side's effort with scores of 28 and 19 respectively.

Onerahi's Cole Jakicevich-Roberts looked good early in his innings, top-scoring with 28 runs. Photo / Michael Cunningham

However, three wickets from Kamo's Matt Kingi with support from the rest of the attack saw the home side all out for under 100 inside 38 overs.

In reply, Kamo's middle order found some success through Max Turner and Curtis Cherrington who put on 49 for the fourth wicket. Onerahi's Coutts returned well with the ball to take three wickets for 52 runs from 12 overs.

Onerahi batsman Fletcher Coutts reaches to play a cut shot. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In the other game of round two, a fantastic effort from Kaipara Flats' lower order had the home side leading by 145 runs against Westech Automotive Maungakaramea at the Bourne Dean Domain on Saturday.

Kaipara number seven batsman Byron Jollivet was the star of the show with an unbeaten century after his side were in trouble at 56 for 4. Jollivet combined with Kyran Dill (68) and Shaun Beamish (50) to reach 286 for 6 before sending Maungakaramea into bat.

Kamo opening bowler Kobe Walters was unlucky not to take a wicket, going for 17 runs from his six overs. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A great opening stand from Maungakaramea openers Tom Lovegrove and Bert Horner put the visitors in a great position at 114 without loss.

However, chaos ensued with Maungakaramea losing three wickets for no runs and fourth just four runs later, Kaipara's Liam Jones picking up three. Maungakaramea will start back next weekend on 141 for 4.

The round two fixture between FMG Northern and Duracrete Products City at Cobham Oval will be played on Saturday and Sunday next weekend.