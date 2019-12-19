The Hikurangi club won their second centre interclub event in five days when they won the Bowls3Five competition which concluded on Wednesday.

Whangārei Power were second and third place went to the Kensington Dare Devils.

Hikurangi also won the women's interclub sevens tournament that concluded last weekend when they won all matches in the last round to score a victory over Kensington 1 and Mangawhai.

Well done to Leanne Stewart who won all her singles matches, to Anne Bateman and Diane Lawrence (pairs) and Manu Timoti, Betty Mitchell, Gwen Lawson and Frances Clark (fours).

The men's division was also played over the same weekend and the event is yet to be concluded.

In the junior 1-5 Bowls3Five competition, the two unbeaten team played against one another in the last round. Congratulations to the Mangawhai team of Janice Little, and Keith and Christine Lineham who took out the title for this season when they beat Kamo on Wednesday night.

Both the interclub events and Bowls3Five will continue in 2020 when further regional events will decide who goes forward to a New Zealand final.

With Christmas fast approaching, the bowling programme has been very busy with centre events and club Christmas tournaments heading the list of events that everyone can have a go at competing in.

Club championships will be the order of the day for most clubs this coming weekend. These will be followed by the first of the New Zealand events when the national singles and pairs for men and women will start early in the New Year.

Several Northlanders are travelling to Christchurch for this event and we wish them all a successful eight days' competition.

At home, local events will continue with some being very social where there is an opportunity for visitors to the North and non-bowlers to take part for fun days during their holidays.

Friday, December 27 sees the Kensington club hold a mixed pairs event and Mangawhai hold a classic fours tournament for 1-5 year bowlers. On Sunday, December 29, Mangawhai hold their AC fours where three non-bowlers are included in each team, a fun day for all.

Thursday, January 2 sees the Waipū Club hold a men's pairs event. This is the same day that the national tournament commences. The following day, Mangawhai hold a 2x4x2 AC pairs competition.

Local players are reminded that the centre open pairs for men and women will be played in January and they should be entering the event now. January 14-15 sees Kensington women play the annual fours tournament and they are looking for entries, contact the club.

I am taking a break for a few days over Christmas and New Year and there will be no report from me next week. May I therefore thank you all for your input to this column and wish all bowlers and readers a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year with family and friends.