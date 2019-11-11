Northland's Years 7-8 futsal players from 20 schools gathered at Whangārei's ASB Stadium yesterday to compete in a Northland Secondary School Sport Association mixed futsal competition.
Northern Advocate photographer
John Stone caught up with all the action from the game between Otamatea High School and Kamo Intermediate School.
Otamatea High School's Matai Hartles (centre) intercepts a pass during their clash with Kamo Intermediate School. Photo / John Stone
Analiese Allen from Otamatea High School (right) makes a clean tackle before her opponent can get a shot away. Photo / John Stone
Kamo Intermediate School goalie Joshua Smith looks for a teammate to roll the ball to after a save. Photo / John Stone
Otamatea High School coach Samid Buksh gives his team a message at halftime. Photo / John Stone
Otamatea High School's Luke Weber weaves in and out of traffic, bearing down on goal. Photo / John Stone