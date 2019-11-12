

More than 100 people converged on the Sherwood Park Golf Course on Sunday for the Sherwood Park Golf Club 50-year anniversary celebrations.

The semicentennial commemoration was opened by Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai, before club president Marie Walker presented an interesting look into the club's history.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai (right) addresses the crowd. Photo / Supplied

The Sherwood Park Golf Club emerged from farmland alongside Millington Rd in Maunu in 1969, when the Onerahi Golf Club decided to grow from a nine-hole course to an 18-hole course.

Past members (from left) Zoe Ward, 101, and Bev Beehre showed their support on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

In attendance were past members Zoe Ward, aged 101, and life member Bev Beehre. The festive morning tea was followed with a combined stableford competition in the afternoon, which saw 95 golfers take part.

An annual mixed pairs competition was also held as golfers competed for the Tane Mahuta shield, which was won by two new, young members Samara Tugaga and Jono Wilkie.