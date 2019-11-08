

Teams from Dargaville and Kamo high schools are setting the standards ahead of the Northland Secondary School Sport Association's junior volleyball finals on Wednesday.

Two Years 9-10 girls' and boys' preliminary finals were played on Wednesday and Thursday last week at ASB Stadium ahead of the finals, which will see the winners of division two last week join the first division at the same venue on Wednesday.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along on Wednesday and Thursday to see who was hitting form ahead of the finals.

Cianna Marsh from Tikipunga High School gets underneath the ball to complete the dig. Photo / John Stone

WGHS player Danielle de Baugh moves well to her right to collect the ball. Photo / John Stone

The team from Whangārei Girls' High School regroup to plan their next play. Photo / John Stone

Overall results:

Division one girls:

Advertisement

1st: Dargaville High School

2nd: Whangārei Girls' High School

3rd: Te Kāpehu Whetū

4th: Tikipunga High School

Tikipunga High School's Olivia Bratty gets in the perfect position to set the ball. Photo / John Stone

The Tikipunga High School bench cheers for their team on the court. Photo / John Stone

Division two girls:

1st: Tauraroa Area School, Okaihau College Green (will join division one at finals)

3rd: Kamo High School A, Northland College

5th: Kamo High School B

Advertisement

6th: Kamo High School Year 9

7th: Dargaville High School

8th: Okaihau College Red

9th: Te Kāpehu Whetū B

10th: Whangārei Girls' High School B

11th: Bay of Islands College

12th: Ruawai College

Tikipunga manager Hayley Thompson delivers a message to her team at halftime. Photo / John Stone

Demi Crabb from WGHS (centre) reaches high to tip the ball over the net. Photo / John Stone

Puaoteatatu Tua-Martin from Tikipunga High School sends her gratitude to her teammate. Photo / John Stone

Division three girls:

1st: Dargaville High School

2nd: Whangaroa College

3rd: Huanui College

4th: Ruawai College

5th: Te Rawhitiroa

6th: Whangārei Girls' High School C

Kamo High School's Connor Couchman (right) has eyes only for the ball on Thursday. Photo / John Stone

Division one boys:

1st: Kamo High School

2nd: Tikipunga High School

3rd: Te Kāpehu Whetū

4th: Whangārei Boys' High School

Tikipunga High School's Tevita Lotoahea reaches back to return the ball. Photo / John Stone

Tikipunga High School's Jayden Leef (right) combines with a teammate to block the ball coming over from the Kamo High School opposition. Photo / John Stone

Division two boys:

1st: Dargaville High School (will join div one at finals)

2nd Okaihau College (will join div one on finals)

3rd: Kamo High School B, Kamo High School 9

5th: Te Kāpehu Whetū

6th: Kerikeri High School

Tikipunga High School's Kane McCallum has fingertip control. Photo / John Stone