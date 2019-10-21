Northland locals packed out the Whangārei speedway track over the weekend for the opening meet of the 2019/20 season.
The action began on Saturday with racing starting early in the afternoon for about 20 drivers in seven classes. That was followed by a thrilling demolition derby which saw six drivers show their car-crunching passion. Sunday saw a burnout competition from midday.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along on Saturday to catch all the racing action.
Results:
Demolition derby winners:
Last car running - Anthony Scott winning himself $1000
1st to the cone prize of $100 was won by Ricki Busiman
Best dressed car prize of $200 went to Antony Moore who also won the raffle derby car.
Speedway placings:
Production:
1st - Daniel Jacobs
2nd - Ross Campbell
3rd - John Purchase
C Grade -
1st - Anthony Scott
2nd - Kody Mischewski
3rd - Dylan Wrathall-Epiha
Ladies:
1st - Sharyn Campbell
2nd - Toni Wrathall
Junior c grade:
1st - Jacob Marshall
2nd - Caleb Marshall
3rd - Renee Thornley
ATV:
1st - Gavin Millen (AKA Spiderman)
2nd - Anthony Scott
Burnout comp on Sunday saw 29 competitors from as far as Huntley compete. Winner of the street class was Mike from Te Kauwhata and our youngest driver 16-year-old Bianca from Te Kauwhata in her 'piglet' burnout car took out the Modified class.