

Northland locals packed out the Whangārei speedway track over the weekend for the opening meet of the 2019/20 season.

The action began on Saturday with racing starting early in the afternoon for about 20 drivers in seven classes. That was followed by a thrilling demolition derby which saw six drivers show their car-crunching passion. Sunday saw a burnout competition from midday.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along on Saturday to catch all the racing action.

Whangārei's Troy Bright swings around the corner. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Results:

Demolition derby winners:

Last car running - Anthony Scott winning himself $1000

1st to the cone prize of $100 was won by Ricki Busiman

Best dressed car prize of $200 went to Antony Moore who also won the raffle derby car.

Jake Boyd from Onerahi competes in the junior class. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Speedway placings:

Production:

1st - Daniel Jacobs

2nd - Ross Campbell

3rd - John Purchase

C Grade -

1st - Anthony Scott

2nd - Kody Mischewski

3rd - Dylan Wrathall-Epiha

Ladies:

1st - Sharyn Campbell

2nd - Toni Wrathall

Junior c grade:

1st - Jacob Marshall

2nd - Caleb Marshall

3rd - Renee Thornley

ATV:

1st - Gavin Millen (AKA Spiderman)

2nd - Anthony Scott

Anthony Scott from Whangārei picks up speed in the ATV class. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Burnout comp on Sunday saw 29 competitors from as far as Huntley compete. Winner of the street class was Mike from Te Kauwhata and our youngest driver 16-year-old Bianca from Te Kauwhata in her 'piglet' burnout car took out the Modified class.