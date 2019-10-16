Gymnastics

Nineteen athletes (14 competed in aerobics, six tumble, one trampoline) from Active Attitude represented Northland at the recent NZ Gymnastics National Championships, which was held at the Trusts Arena in Auckland (October 2-5). Fourteen of the athletes received proficiency pins for achieving high scores.

Results:

Aeroschools aerobics individual level 5 ages 9-11:

1st: Ava Dainty

Aeroschools aerobics individual level 5 ages 12-14:

1st: Asha-Rose Horan

2nd: Jordyn Adams

3rd: Annabel McIlhinney

Aeroschools aerobics pairs Level 5 ages 12-14:

1st: Asha-Rose Horan and Jordyn Adams

Aeroschools group aerodance ages 9-14:

1st: Ellie McRae, Asha-Rose Horan, Jordyn Adams, Annabel McIlhinney and Jessica Kalkhoven

Group aerodance Open ages 9-14:

1st: Brianna Kessell, Emma Lambert, Madi Dackers, Piper West, Willow Clarke and Brooke Foster

Open Level 3 aerobics aairs ages 12-14:

2nd: Piper West and Madi Dackers

ADP 3 individual aerobics:

3rd: Leah McRae

ADP 4 Pair:

1st: Willow Clarke and Brooke Foster

Age group 1 individual aerobics:

1st: Grace Christey

Croquet

Kerikeri Croquet Club hosted its first All Day tournament for the season, playing both croquet codes on Friday, October 11 with players from Kaitaia, Doubtless Bay, Waipū, Kensington and Maungakaramea in attendance.



The weather forecast was for rain over Northland but the organisers decided to go ahead, quoting the All Blacks boss, saying "what will be, will be".



The day was played in very pleasant conditions up until the last final 15 minutes of play, when it decided to rain. Being great stalwarts of the game, everyone continued on until the bell rang.

Croquet winners smile (from left) Joe Carter, Chris Lancaster, Annette Molloy, Margaret Johnson, Chris Blackwell, Anne-Marie Robinson, Liz Clark, Gordon Walker, Rilla Jeffs. Photo / Supplied

Association Players:

Chris Lancaster (Kerikeri): 1st

Joe Carter (Kaitaia): 2nd

Annette Molloy (Kensington): 3rd

Golf Croquet Juniors:

Margaret Johnson (Kensington): 1st

Chris Blackwell (Kensington): 2nd

Anne-Marie Robinson (Doubtless Bay): 3rd

Seniors:

Liz Clark (Kerikeri): 1st

Gordon Walker (Waipū): 2nd

Rilla Jeffs (Kerikeri): 3rd

Golf

Sherwood Park Vets Trophy Day results (October 3):

Men: Dallas Campbell (69 net) - 38 points, Murray Jack - 37, Rick Parker c/b - 37

Women: Terene Campbell (71 net) - 37, Robyn Mulholland - 36, Kerry Pevy - 35, Pat Smith c/b - 35, Caryl Scott - 34

Twos: Katherine Holland

Nearest to Pins: Glenis Webb, Murray Jack

Northland Vets results at the Northland Golf Club (October 7).

Men division one: Pat Butler - 42 points, Wally Small - 41, Lloyd Lemon - 38

Men division two: Alex Cardno - 47, David Smith - 39, Donald Mann - 38, Noel Futter - 37, Ron West c/b 37

Women: Coleen West - 33, Mirian Corbett - 31, Sharon Ball - 30

Twos: Mirian Corbett, Dallas Campbell, Pat Butler, Paul Alexander, Donald Mann

Bowls

Dargaville Bowling Club:

Vodanovich Open Mixed Triples, sponsored by the Vodanovich family (October 4)

1st: Chris Clausen, Don and Noeline Munn - 3 wins, 23 ends

2nd: Ray Bell, Sally Hobson and Barbara Bell - 3 wins, 20 ends

3rd: Allan Wyatt, Bushy Clarke and Eileen Wyatt - 2 wins,18 ends

The club thank the family of the late Jim for the continued sponsoring of this long-running event (more than 60 years).

Harding Rosebowl Mixed Pairs (October 11)

Sponsored by Josie Smith. Traditionally this event has been played as triples, but with a paucity of entries it was changed to pairs.

Results:

1st: Eric Smitton and Lyn Curac - 3 wins, 24 ends, 51 points

2nd: Adrienne Graham and Roy Harper - 3 wins, 24 ends, 45 points

3rd: Ray and Barbara Bell - 2 wins

Thanks to Josie for making this day possible.

McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club:

Hubands Energy Sponsored Pairs (October 8)

1st: Joy–Marie Richards and Norma Boland - 2 wins, 1 loss, 12/21

2nd: Graeme Richards and Jon Franklin - 2 wins, 1 loss, 12/19

T.E.C. Ernie Wuthrich, Skyla Cowl, Sandra Hutter

September Aggregate:

Ladies: Carol Hall

Men: Graeme Richards

Kamo Bowling Club:



Bruce McQueen Builders Open A/C Triples (June 18)

1st: W. Taylor, W. McLeish, J. Thurgood - 3 wins, 19 ends

2nd: M. Wyatt, L. Wyatt, C. Jellick - 3 wins, 18 ends

3rd: J. Taylor, B. McKinney, B. Clarkson - 3 wins, 17 ends



Domestic Drawn Triples (June 20)

1st: G. Catton, R. Bradley, R. Hayman - 3 wins 34 points

2nd: R. Burns, D. Stuck, M. Smith - 2 wins 27 points



Domestic Drawn Triples (June 27)

1st: Dave Orford, Graeme Egerton, Flora Wallace - 3 wins, 36 points

2nd: Warren McLeish, Sue Egerton, Gavin Morgan - 3 wins, 34 points



Bev Rear and Jean Roxburgh Open A/C Triples (July 2)

1st: Les Scott, Betty Scott, Maxine Nicklin - 3 wins, 19 ends, 41 points

2nd: Lydia Wyatt, Malcolm Wyatt, Charlie Jellick - 3 wins, 18 ends, 38 points

3rd: Bob McKinney, Bruce Clarkson, Jim Taylor - 2 wins, 19 ends, 36 points



Lion Breweries Open A/C Triples (July 9)

1st: Errol Edlin, Skye Renes, Glenys Sandilands - 3 wins, 17 ends, 40 points

2nd: Chrissy Crawford, Sally Sterling, Caroline Downs - 2.5 wins, 21 ends, 43 points

3rd: Percy Blundell, Dot Hardy, Smurf McGee - 2 wins, 19 ends, 36 points



John McQueen Open A/C Triples (July 16)

1st: B. McKinney, M. Doel, B. Clarkson - 3 wins, 21 ends

2nd: E. Edlin, S. Renes, G.Sandilands - 3 wins, 20 ends

3rd: T. Cordeau, R. Bradley, L. Burns - 2 wins, 21 ends



K.B.C. Pool Club Domestic Drawn Triples (September 26)

1st: Laurel Wheeler, Steve McAdam, Judy Morgan - 3 wins, 17 ends

2nd: Dave Kerr, Steve Bailey, Ray Bradley, Chris Livesey - 3 wins, 15 ends



Laser Electrical Domestic Drawn Triples (October 3)

1st: B. Scott, P. Du Plooy R. Bradley, D. Stuck - 3 wins, 20 ends

2nd: M. Wyatt, D. Hollings, M. Smith - 3 wins, 18 ends