Bowls
Northland bring home the Sinclair Cup
A team of 18 Northland indoor bowlers travelled to Auckland on Sunday, September 15 to contest the Sinclair Cup against teams from Thames Valley and six associations from within the Auckland region.
Northland came out on top winning all seven rounds closely followed by Western on six wins and Thames Valley on 4.5.
In the fours, a Whangārei combination of Ton Kaan, John Coleman, Inez Bunting and Allyson Hayward topped the 24 teams with the other two Northland combinations coming in at fourth and sixth.
In the pairs, Bob and Pauline McKinley from the Bay of Islands topped the 24 teams and the two others following on seventh and 13th.
A very successful end to what has been quite a tough season for the Northland team which included a match against the South Island.
Congratulations to Judy Bethel on her selection of a winning team.
Dargaville Bowling Club
Open A/C triples sponsored by Dargaville Wearable Arts 2019 (September 14)
A fairly good Spring day to get the new season under way which saw 14 combos from around the district having a go. Nice to see a few new faces along with some non-bowlers joining in.
1st: Allan, Totty and Bevan Rakich - 4 wins, 34 ends
2nd: Bryce and Allan Wyatt, and Bruce Stimpson - 4 wins, 27 ends
3rd: Chris Clause, Don and Noeline Munn - 3 wins, 31 ends
Thanks to all who helped make this event a success.
Kamo Bowling Club
Falls Estate Domestic Drawn Triples (September 12)
1st: Ron Kilduff, Steve Bailey, Des Stuck - 3 wins, 36 points
2nd: Peter Plaistowe, Steve McAdam, Glenys Sandilands, Murray Smith - 2 wins, 30 points
McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club
North End Visitors Night sponsored by Clays Concrete Limited (September 12)
1st: Ton Kaan (North End), Vicky Bailey (McLeod Bay) - 3 wins, 12/24
2nd: Lyn Brittian (North End), Jack Mortimore (McLeod Bay) - 2 wins, 1 draw, 13/25
3rd: Connon Walker (North End), Joy-Marie Richards, Dennis Bailey (McLeod Bay) - 2 wins, 1 draw, 13/24
TEC. Graeme Richards, Barbara Thompson, Harriet Tregoweth
Kauri Indoor Bowling Club
Onerahi Visitors Night (September 11)
Winners: Ruth Roberts, Sheryl O'Gorman, Jan Bartleet, Des Taylor
Runners Up: Michael Riceman, Pauline Palmer, Ivan Yovich, Pat Parker