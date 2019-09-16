Bowls



Northland bring home the Sinclair Cup

A team of 18 Northland indoor bowlers travelled to Auckland on Sunday, September 15 to contest the Sinclair Cup against teams from Thames Valley and six associations from within the Auckland region.

Northland came out on top winning all seven rounds closely followed by Western on six wins and Thames Valley on 4.5.

In the fours, a Whangārei combination of Ton Kaan, John Coleman, Inez Bunting and Allyson Hayward topped the 24 teams with the other two Northland combinations coming in at fourth and sixth.

In the pairs, Bob and Pauline McKinley from the Bay of Islands topped the 24 teams and the two others following on seventh and 13th.

A very successful end to what has been quite a tough season for the Northland team which included a match against the South Island.

Congratulations to Judy Bethel on her selection of a winning team.



Dargaville Bowling Club

Open A/C triples sponsored by Dargaville Wearable Arts 2019 (September 14)

A fairly good Spring day to get the new season under way which saw 14 combos from around the district having a go. Nice to see a few new faces along with some non-bowlers joining in.

1st: Allan, Totty and Bevan Rakich - 4 wins, 34 ends

2nd: Bryce and Allan Wyatt, and Bruce Stimpson - 4 wins, 27 ends

3rd: Chris Clause, Don and Noeline Munn - 3 wins, 31 ends

Thanks to all who helped make this event a success.



Kamo Bowling Club

Falls Estate Domestic Drawn Triples (September 12)



1st: Ron Kilduff, Steve Bailey, Des Stuck - 3 wins, 36 points

2nd: Peter Plaistowe, Steve McAdam, Glenys Sandilands, Murray Smith - 2 wins, 30 points



McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club

North End Visitors Night sponsored by Clays Concrete Limited (September 12)

1st: Ton Kaan (North End), Vicky Bailey (McLeod Bay) - 3 wins, 12/24

2nd: Lyn Brittian (North End), Jack Mortimore (McLeod Bay) - 2 wins, 1 draw, 13/25

3rd: Connon Walker (North End), Joy-Marie Richards, Dennis Bailey (McLeod Bay) - 2 wins, 1 draw, 13/24

TEC. Graeme Richards, Barbara Thompson, Harriet Tregoweth

Kauri Indoor Bowling Club

Onerahi Visitors Night (September 11)

Winners: Ruth Roberts, Sheryl O'Gorman, Jan Bartleet, Des Taylor

Runners Up: Michael Riceman, Pauline Palmer, Ivan Yovich, Pat Parker