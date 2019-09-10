The 38th Mammoth Modern Insulation Polar Bear Surf Classic had another cracker weekend this year.

After a shaky Friday reading conflicting weather and surf forecasts, the North Coast Boardriders comp team were feeling a bit stressed as we tried to predict which one of the maps were going to be the most accurate. We needn't have worried though as Sandy Bay put on a spectacular combo of sunshine and waves, rolling out the welcome mat for all our competitors, spectators and visitors.

The mostly glassy, solid 2-foot waves were plenty enough for this year's competitors to showcase their skills, and the spectators were lucky enough to enjoy both the sunshine and the great surfing entertainment.

Renee Ruddell picks up some pace as she moves to her left on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Longboard final was definitely a highlight, with two young up-and-comers Nat Fitt and Billy Whelan against two of our more seasoned, past national champs Paul Moretti and Wini Paul.

The final ended in a close showdown between Nat Fitt and Paul Moretti, with Nat taking home first place this time around, repping the youth contingent and setting himself up well for the Scholastics in Raglan in a few weeks time.

We were also well entertained by the under 10 finalists, Jesse Frazerhurst, Ezra Donaldson, Hunter Graham and Van Leith. In the last heat of the day, the micro groms showed us that the future of surfing in New Zealand looks very bright indeed.

A huge thanks to our major sponsors, Mammoth Modern Insulation, Dive! Tutukaka, Barrett Homes, Louweazal Surfboards, Radio Hauraki, Factory Surf Co and Tutukaka Surf.

A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful support crew from North Coast Boardriders who kept the comp ticking along like clockwork and to Chook from Coastal Kitchen and Karl from Classic Coffee for keeping everyone full and awake!

And lastly, to all our competitors, spectators and supporters, thanks for bringing all your great energy to our little corner of the world, we love hosting this comp and we love watching everyone leave with big smiles on their faces.

Results:

Open Men:

1st: Paul Moretti

2nd: Caleb Cutmore

3rd: Tom Robinson

4th: Andrew Robinson

Open Women:

1st: Wini Paul

2nd: Laura Griffin

3rd: Claudia Fraser

4th: Mischa Davis



Longboard:

1st: Nat Fitt

2nd: Paul Moretti

3rd: Wini Paul

4th: Billy Whelan



Under-18 Boys:

1st: Caleb Cutmore

2nd: Tom Robinson

3rd: Ari D'Anvers

4th: Tai Erceg-Gray



Under-16 Girls:

1st: Liv Haysom

2nd: Charlotte Taylor

3rd: Indi-Lee Ruddell

4th: Talia Da Silva

Under-14 Boys:

1st: Mathias Thompson

2nd: Tai Erceg-Gray

3rd: Izaak Hayes

4th: Kauai Rahui

Under-10:

1st: Jesse Frazerhurst

2nd: Ezra Donaldson

3rd: Hunter Graham

4th: Van Leith

Over-40s:

1st: Andrew Robinson

2nd: Joe O'Donnell

3rd: Ethan Kinnear

4th: Nat Jakich

Over-50s:

1st: Mark Hoyle

2nd: Billy Hale

3rd: Nick Brown-Haysom

Over 60s:

1st: John Gisby

2nd: Rupert Newbold

3rd: Phil Bonham

4th: Jim Ward