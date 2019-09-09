Croquet



The Kerikeri Croquet Club commenced its 2019/20 season on Thursday, September 5, with the "running of the first hoop" which was executed in fine style by Nita Neave, a past member who was instrumental in raising money for equipment, shelters and buildings for their move from The Domain in Kerikeri Township to Cherry Park House.

Unfortunately, the lawns were extremely wet from the weather we have been enduring of late, so consequently games could not be played afterwards. However, a special delivered morning tea was enjoyed by all who attended.

Bowls

McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club:



Sit Dog Sit Competition Pairs (September 3)

1st: Geoff Macdonald and Lorna Wuthrich - 2 wins, 1 loss, 13.5/25

2nd: Graeme Richard and Harriet Tregoweth - 2 wins, 1 loss, 12/20

3rd: Ken Rozell and Carol Hall - 2 wins, 1 loss, 11/19

T.E.C: Joy-Marie Richards, Hellen Rozell, Dennis Bailey



Kamo Bowling Club:



Domestic Drawn Triples (September 4)



1st: Peter Strong, Graham Egerton, Dave Read - two wins, 30 points

2nd: Percy Blundell, Paula Du Plooy, Phil W. Morgan - two wins, 24 points



Golf

Sherwood Park Golf Club:

Trophy Day (September 5)

Men:

Trophy winner: Vance Alison (net 69) - 38 points, Patrick Buckley - 37, Dave Barrell - 36, Dallas Campbell - 35.

Women:

Trophy winner: Mary Couper (net 69) - 39, Sally Lornie - 35, Pam Pasma c/b 35, Caryl Scott - 33, Robyn Mulholland c/b - 33.

Twos: Dave Barrell

Closest to pins: Robyn Mulholland, Vance Alison