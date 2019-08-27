Northland's female rugby players are only days away from a historic season.

The region's under-18 women's team kick off their campaign this coming weekend and Northland's inaugural Farah Palmer Cup team will play their first game in the national women's rugby competition against Hawke's Bay in Napier on September 7.

In preparation for the tests ahead, both teams travelled to Silverdale Rugby Club on Saturday to take part in the New Zealand women's rugby invitational tournament in what claims to be the country's biggest women's rugby tournament.

Northland's Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) team recorded two early wins in their first 40-minute games against Taranaki and Counties Manukau B, 12-nil and 41-nil respectively. This set up a tantalising unofficial final against North Harbour, a team Northland had beaten a week prior in Wellsford, 22-17.

Unfortunately, Northland could not back up their performance and lost 15-7 in a tight match. The under-18 team played twice over the day, losing to Counties Manukau 29-10 and Auckland East, 35-nil.

"It was a pretty full on day but it was awesome," Northland Rugby women's rugby development manager Scott Collins said.

"For both teams, it's about playing together again and playing as a team. It was the first time the under-18s have played together so they are still working out combinations and how they play."

Collins said although it was unfortunate to see the under-18s go down in both games, the group had promise with girls coming from about seven high schools as far afield as Kaitaia and Rodney Colleges.

"For the under-18s, it comes down to game experience and our girls haven't had much, but we had the skills to keep up with them and it comes down to decision-making and backing themselves."

Collins said the tournament was a great chance for both teams to watch each other play and form relationships. It was also a good opportunity for FPC coaches, Cheryl Smith and Susan Dawson, to watch the team in action and give feedback, which could be immediately implemented on the field.

"The players were starting to understand their role within the game and the game plan due to the short nature of the day," Collins said.

"All of it is just coming together and it's sinking in that's there's something big that they are part of at moment, so it was good to have both teams there building relationships and showing the younger players that they can make the move up [to FPC]."

The FPC team have no fixture this weekend, which will give the players a valuable weekend at home before about eight weeks of home and away fixtures. Northland's first home game is against Otago at Trigg Stadium on September 14, kickoff noon.