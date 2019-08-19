Kaitaia College and Whangārei Boys' High School were the big winners of last week's Northland Secondary School Sports Association badminton teams competitions on Wednesday and Thursday.
Kaitaia College's girls team secured their third successive title on Wednesday at the Northland Badminton Centre in Whangārei, while Whangārei Boys' High School's top team took out the boys' division for the 31st year in the competition's 32-year history.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along on Wednesday to see the Kaitaia girls reach the top.
Results:
Girls:
1st: Kaitaia College
2nd: Kerikeri High School 1
3rd: Northland College Red
4th: Northland College Blue
5th: Otamatea High School
6th: Whangārei Girls High School Blue
7th: Kamo High School Red
8th: Bay of Islands College 1
9th: Kamo high School Green
10th: Bay of Islands College 2
11th: Kerikeri High School 2
12th: Whangārei Girls High School Red
13th: Whangārei Girls High School Yellow
14th: Bream Bay College
Boys:
1st: Whangārei Boys High School 1
2nd: Whangārei Boys High School 2
3rd: Kerikeri High School 1
4th: Northland College
5th: Otamatea High School 1
6th: Bay of Islands College 1
7th: Kerikeri High School 2
8th: Dargaville High School
9th: Kamo High School Green
10th: Bream Bay College Gold
11th: Kamo High School Red
12th: Bream Bay College Black
13th: Kamo High School
14th: Bay of Islands College 2