

Kaitaia College and Whangārei Boys' High School were the big winners of last week's Northland Secondary School Sports Association badminton teams competitions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kaitaia College's girls team secured their third successive title on Wednesday at the Northland Badminton Centre in Whangārei, while Whangārei Boys' High School's top team took out the boys' division for the 31st year in the competition's 32-year history.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along on Wednesday to see the Kaitaia girls reach the top.

Otamatea High School player Chloe McGowan does well to get underneath the shuttle to hit a return. Photo / John Stone

Kamo High School's Rachel Johnson (left) lunges forward to push the shuttle back over the net alongside her partner, Kali Toko. Photo / John Stone

Results:

Girls:

1st: Kaitaia College

2nd: Kerikeri High School 1

3rd: Northland College Red

4th: Northland College Blue

5th: Otamatea High School

6th: Whangārei Girls High School Blue

7th: Kamo High School Red

8th: Bay of Islands College 1

9th: Kamo high School Green

10th: Bay of Islands College 2

11th: Kerikeri High School 2

12th: Whangārei Girls High School Red

13th: Whangārei Girls High School Yellow

14th: Bream Bay College

Northland College's Journey Kukutai moves to her right to reach the shuttle. Photo / John Stone

Otamatea High School's Paris Ruka climbs high to hook the shuttle back over the net. Photo / John Stone

Boys:

1st: Whangārei Boys High School 1

2nd: Whangārei Boys High School 2

3rd: Kerikeri High School 1

4th: Northland College

5th: Otamatea High School 1

6th: Bay of Islands College 1

7th: Kerikeri High School 2

8th: Dargaville High School

9th: Kamo High School Green

10th: Bream Bay College Gold

11th: Kamo High School Red

12th: Bream Bay College Black

13th: Kamo High School

14th: Bay of Islands College 2