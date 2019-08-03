

The Northland Secondary School Sports Association badminton singles competition saw its biggest turnout in 20 years on Thursday as more than 60 players took to the court.

Thirty-eight boys and 27 girls packed out the Northland Badminton Centre for a number of tight games.

Whangārei Boys' High School dominated the boys singles with Gary Kessell taking the top spot and Kun Er Zhang in second, while brothers Jackie and Carter Wu shared third.

In the girls singles, Kerikeri High School's Elena Polvnikoff was first with Otamatea High School's Maggie Hames finishing second. Chloe McGowan from Otamatea High School and Laney Roberts from Kerikeri High School finished equal third.

Advertisement

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action.

Whangārei Boys' High School's Kun Er Zhang, 14, was hitting the shuttle with some force on Thursday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sixteen-year-old Grace Silatolu from Whangārei Girls' High School moves well to get under the shuttle. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kamo High School's Derik Vosloo, 14, reaches to his right to make the return shot. Photo / Michael Cunningham