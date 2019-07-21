Teenage darts sensation Taylor-Marsh Kahaki claimed her second Northland crown in four months as she took out the Taniwha Darts Association Midwinter Open women's singles title on Saturday.

The Auckland prodigy recorded a comfortable win in the final, four games to one, over Cathy Byford at the Landmark Homes sponsored event at the Kamo Rugby Club.

In the men's singles competition, Haupai Puha won convincingly in the final against Barry Kapa, winning six games to two. Puha, currently ranked first in Dart Players New Zealand rankings, played true to his form which saw him qualify for three TV darts events coming in August.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch Saturday's singles action.

Northland darts regular James Miller cocks his arm back before releasing the dart at the Kamo Rugby Club on Saturday. Photo / John Stone

As one of New Zealand's top ranked players, Haupai Puha showed his darting dominance, winning the final against Barry Kapa six games to two. Photo / John Stone

Northland's Adi Hura eyes her target and takes aim on Saturday. Photo / John Stone

Saturday saw over 70 maximum scores of 180 hit from a range of competitors, a score of 140 seen here thrown by Christchurch local Ben Robb. Photo / John Stone