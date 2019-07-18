

The Waipū Rugby Club is a hive of activity this week with the hosting of the 2019 Northland under-13 (under 57kg) Taniwha Shield rugby tournament, which started on Tuesday.

The competition continues until its fifth day tomorrow when finals will be held. The tournament features eight teams split into two pools. Pool A contains Bay of Islands, Whangārei Grizzlies, Rodney/Otamatea and Northern Wairoa.

Pool B contains Whangārei Bears, Mangonui, Hokianga and Presidents. The annual tournament ends with a Northland team being selected to play in the Roller Mills tournament in Hamilton from September 29 to October 3.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along on Wednesday to catch the action from two games: Whangārei Bears vs Hokianga, and Bay of Islands vs Rodney/Otamatea.

Advertisement

Hokianga player John Connor-Rapata (right) dives forward to score a try. Photo / John Stone

Referee Marcus Tomlinson (centre) inspects the form of the teams' front rows. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei Bears halfback Joshua McRae (right) looks to pass the ball out to his backline from the ruck. Photo / John Stone

Bay of Islands player Pomare Schultz tears down the touchline as spectators watch on. Photo / John Stone

Referee Jackson Brierly (centre) plays keeps a careful eye on the action between Bay of Islands and Rodney/Otamatea. Photo / John Stone