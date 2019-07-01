Northland's top two senior badminton teams put up a strong fight on Saturday as Northland 1 battled North Harbour and Auckland in Northland, while Northland 2 took on Bay of Plenty and Waitakere in Waitakere.

The efforts from Northland 1 didn't come through in the results, losing seven games to four against North Harbour and going down 8-3 to Auckland.

Northland 2 had a mixed bag, losing 8-3 first up to Bay of Plenty only to come back and beat Waitakere on home court, 8-3.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham caught all the action from Northland 1 on Saturday, while fellow photographer Tania Whyte saw Northland 2 during their ties against two North Harbour teams earlier this month.

Northland's Cath Brennan lunges forward to catch the shuttle before it hits the deck. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jonathan Nagulesan reaches back for an overhead smash against North Harbour earlier this month. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland 2's singles specialist Reece Gunson has his eye on the shuttle as he goes for a serve against North Harbour. Photo / Tania Whyte