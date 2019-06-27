

Six Northland swimmers competed against the best in the country last week at the 2019 Aon New Zealand Open Championships in Auckland - and one gained selection to a world championship team.

Thanks to a set of personal best swims and three gold medals, Whangārei's Cameron Leslie, 29, is off to the World Para Swimming Championships in London in September.

Leslie, a triple Paralympic gold medallist, was selected for New Zealand's World Para Championships team based on his times in 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle multi-class events. He was one of 24 para swimmers vying for a place in the team.

Swimmers from all over New Zealand and a range of countries – Australia, China, United States, Fiji, Samoa, Slovakia, the Philippines and Sweden – made up the 312 athletes competing at the Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre in Rosedale, on Auckland's North Shore.

Northwave swimmer Ciara Smith, 18, picked up four medals from her five swims – two gold in her favoured 50m and 200m breaststroke events, plus bronze in 100m breaststroke and 400m individual medley (IM), also breaking two New Zealand age-group records in 50m and 200m breaststroke. Smith also placed 24th in 200m IM.

Northland swimming prodigy, Ciara Smith, was one of the shining lights at the national competition. Photo / BWMedia

Also competing at Opens were Northwave's Nellie Clark, 15, who finished 13th in 100m breaststroke and 23rd in 50m breaststroke; Madeline Whittam, 15, finished 23rd in 50m breaststroke, 21st in 100m breaststroke and 15th in 200m breaststroke; Tyler Jepsen, 14, finished 15th in 200m backstroke; and Bream Bay's Rebecca Reade, 16, finished 32nd in 100m and 23rd in 200m backstroke.

Smith and Jepsen were both announced as members of Swimming New Zealand's national age-group bronze training squad on Tuesday. Selection was based on their performances at the NZ Age Group championships in March.