The Takahiwai Warriors continued their dominance in the Northland premier rugby league competition with an 86-0 win over the Portland Panthers on Saturday in Takahiwai.

In the round's other game, the Northern Wairoa Bulls won a competitive game against the Horahora Broncos, 44-18, on Friday in Otaika.

Ross McFarlane was dynamic for the home team, scoring two tries. Photo / Ngareka Bensemann

Eroni Biukoto from Takahiwai (with ball) tries to evade a Portland defender wrapped around his legs. Photo / Ngareka Bensemann

Portland Panthers' Kiarni Ranui (right) spins the ball wide in a tough encounter against Takahiwai. Photo / Ngareka Bensemann