

Northland FC's women's football team tasted sweet revenge over Eastern Suburbs Yellow, avenging their first round loss in a 4-0 drubbing of the Auckland side on Sunday.

Playing at Tikipunga Sports Park, the home team effectively dominated from start to finish and could have doubled their winning margin had an array of shots from Northland FC's strikers found the back of the net.

While Eastern Suburbs looked a finer passing team, they could not match Northland's physicality and speed which was seen all over the park.

Strikers Bee Witt-Green and Emily West were much too strong for the opposition's defence and they scored a goal apiece.

Witt-Green will be kicking herself she didn't score more thanks, in part, to some great feeding from her midfield coupled with a number of defensive slip-ups from Eastern Suburbs.

The celebration ensues as Bee-Witt Green sees her shot hit the back netting. Photo / Karen Maisey

Her goal after about 20 minutes was a sign of more to come as Northland's left winger Abby Wright did well to win a corner seven minutes later and then double her team's lead, when she hooked the ball over the keeper's head into the goal's right hand corner.

West capped off a dominant first half just before the whistle blew with a classy finish from a quality through ball from midfield.

The second half continued much the same as the first except Northland were unlucky not to find the back of the net more. With about 20 minutes left to play, Northland scored their fourth through a backwards header from Olivia Whitehead which looped over the keeper's head.

Northland defensive duo Georgia Witt-Green and Kelsey Evans were immense at the back, closing down numerous plays from the visitors who had speed and height at their attacking end.

Northland's Olivia Whitehead, who scored the fourth and final goal, tussles for possession with an Eastern Suburbs player. Photo / Karen Maisey

"I thought it was a very good result," Northland coach Alan Witt said.

"The last time we played these guys we lost 1-0, so I can't really fault too much about how the team played."

Playing a 4-4-2 formation, Witt credited his midfielders, Zoee Hoye and Gabi Hislop, for finding a way through to their strikers against three Eastern Suburbs players in the middle.

"Our midfield did really well because they were overloaded all game, but as soon as we got it out and pushed it to Bee's and Emily's feet, it wasn't a problem."

Similar to Northland's men's team, the women's team had struggled to put away chances in recent weeks. Witt said while the team could have scored more, their defensive effort was a reason for real celebration.

"We probably could have had a couple more goals but I'm happy with 4-0, and [Eastern Suburbs] really only had one chance on goal."

Northland have five games left in the AFF/NFF Women's Conference and sit fifth of eight teams.

After losing 2-0 to league leaders Hibiscus Coast last week, Witt was confident his team could have a good run to the season's end.

"We played really well against the top of the league and I fully expect them to win every other game from here, but they are a young side so, realistically, I think four out of the five we should go on and win."

Northland next play Norwest United at Auckland's Huapai Reserve on Sunday at 1pm