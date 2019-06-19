Northland's secondary school novice table tennis players showed their skills on Tuesday in a competition at Whangārei's table tennis centre. Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte was there to catch the action.
1st: Alfred Leroy – Kerikeri High School
2nd: Cole Mason – Kamo High School
3rd Rocco Taylor – Whangārei Boys' High School
3rd: Matti Blederman – Kerikeri High School
5th: Brady Wright – Kamo High School
5th: Deane Page – Huanui College
5th: Jonathan Rogers – Kerikeri High School
5th: Frankie Bower – Kerikeri High School
9th: Samual Urqhard – Whangārei Boys' High School
9th: Jan Koeglberger – Kerikeri High School
9th: Kuber Zhang – Whangārei Boys' High School
9th: Kahurangi Kaerna-Ward – Whangārei Boys' High School
9th: Ivan Miklius – Whangārei Boys' High School
9th: Craven Whitehead – Huanui College
9th: Ross Haverkart – Huanui College
9th: Glenn Fleming-Bone – Whangārei Boys High School
17th: Jesse Everett – Whangārei Boys' High School
17th: Patrick Godson – Kerikeri High School
17th: Ashley Kovalov – Northland College
17th: Tain Halberg – Huanui College
17th: Oscar Hemmingway – Tikipunga High School
17th: Levi Popata – Whangārei Boys' High School