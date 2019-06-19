Northland's secondary school novice table tennis players showed their skills on Tuesday in a competition at Whangārei's table tennis centre. Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte was there to catch the action.


1st: Alfred Leroy – Kerikeri High School

2nd: Cole Mason – Kamo High School

3rd Rocco Taylor – Whangārei Boys' High School

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3rd: Matti Blederman – Kerikeri High School

Northland College 16-year-old Diarvion Kukutai keeps her eyes on the ball as she hits a backhand shot. Photo / Tania Whyte
Northland College 16-year-old Diarvion Kukutai keeps her eyes on the ball as she hits a backhand shot. Photo / Tania Whyte

5th: Brady Wright – Kamo High School

5th: Deane Page – Huanui College

5th: Jonathan Rogers – Kerikeri High School

5th: Frankie Bower – Kerikeri High School

Kamo High School's Jan Koeglberger, 17, tries to surprise his opponent with some topspin. Photo / Tania Whyte
Kamo High School's Jan Koeglberger, 17, tries to surprise his opponent with some topspin. Photo / Tania Whyte

9th: Samual Urqhard – Whangārei Boys' High School

9th: Jan Koeglberger – Kerikeri High School

9th: Kuber Zhang – Whangārei Boys' High School

9th: Kahurangi Kaerna-Ward – Whangārei Boys' High School

9th: Ivan Miklius – Whangārei Boys' High School

9th: Craven Whitehead – Huanui College

9th: Ross Haverkart – Huanui College

9th: Glenn Fleming-Bone – Whangārei Boys High School

Ashley Kovalov, 16, from Northland College reaches forward to save the point. Photo / Tania Whyte
Ashley Kovalov, 16, from Northland College reaches forward to save the point. Photo / Tania Whyte

17th: Jesse Everett – Whangārei Boys' High School

17th: Patrick Godson – Kerikeri High School

17th: Ashley Kovalov – Northland College

17th: Tain Halberg – Huanui College

17th: Oscar Hemmingway – Tikipunga High School

17th: Levi Popata – Whangārei Boys' High School

Whangārei Boys' High School's Ivan Miklius, 16, goes for a big shot down the right-hand side of the table. Photo / Tania Whyte
Whangārei Boys' High School's Ivan Miklius, 16, goes for a big shot down the right-hand side of the table. Photo / Tania Whyte
Haihana Bracken-Rogers, 16, from Northland College enjoys his time at the table. Photo / Tania Whyte
Haihana Bracken-Rogers, 16, from Northland College enjoys his time at the table. Photo / Tania Whyte