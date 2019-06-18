

Teenager Gabe Yam (Belmont Park) won his first Professional Squash Association title at the Northland Squash Open over the weekend, beating fellow Aucklander Anthony Lepper (11-6, 11-6, 11-7) in the men's final at the Whangārei Squash Club.

Earlier Yam accounted for Sion Wiggin in his semifinal while Lepper beat Willz Donnelly in his semifinal. Former Northlander, now North Shore player Abbie Palmer took out the women's title, defeating Northland's Sacha Pou-Tito (14-12, 11-5, 11-5).

Northland Squash Open winners Gabe Yam and Abbie Palmer (right) stand with their trophies after a successful weekend at the Whangārei Squash Club. Photo / Supplied

Results:



Men's Open:

1st: Gabe Yam

2nd: Anthony Lepper

3rd: Willz Donnelly



Women's Open:

1st: Abbie Palmer

2nd: Sacha Pou-Tito

3rd: Charlotte Jagger



Men's Division one:

1st: Andrew Johnson

2nd: Maz Saunders

3rd: Bryce Phillips

Whangārei's Pippa Saunders (right) moves towards the T in her game against Manaia's Olivia Rhodes on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Men's Division two:

1st: Rowan Clift

2nd: Russell Blomquist

3rd: Craig Morgan



Men's Division three:

1st: Josh Smith

2nd: Hayden Turner

3rd: George Tepania



Men's Division four:

1st: Ray Campbell

2nd: Matthew Came

3rd: Spencer Morgan



Ladies Division one/two:

1st: Tamara Marshall

2nd: Pippa Saunders

3rd: Ruby Collins



Ladies Division three:

1st: Cheyeanne Hill

2nd: Hayley Taylor

3rd: Hayley Rhodes

Natasha Cotton (green shirt) plays a shot into the left-hand corner against Luisa Lueer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ladies Division four:

1st: Natasha Cotton

2nd: Ange Vette

3rd: Luisa Lueer



Junior Division:

1st: Revel Pederson

2nd: Amalia Ricketts

3rd: Jay Mason