Teenager Gabe Yam (Belmont Park) won his first Professional Squash Association title at the Northland Squash Open over the weekend, beating fellow Aucklander Anthony Lepper (11-6, 11-6, 11-7) in the men's final at the Whangārei Squash Club.
Earlier Yam accounted for Sion Wiggin in his semifinal while Lepper beat Willz Donnelly in his semifinal. Former Northlander, now North Shore player Abbie Palmer took out the women's title, defeating Northland's Sacha Pou-Tito (14-12, 11-5, 11-5).
Results:
Men's Open:
1st: Gabe Yam
2nd: Anthony Lepper
3rd: Willz Donnelly
Women's Open:
1st: Abbie Palmer
2nd: Sacha Pou-Tito
3rd: Charlotte Jagger
Men's Division one:
1st: Andrew Johnson
2nd: Maz Saunders
3rd: Bryce Phillips
Men's Division two:
1st: Rowan Clift
2nd: Russell Blomquist
3rd: Craig Morgan
Men's Division three:
1st: Josh Smith
2nd: Hayden Turner
3rd: George Tepania
Men's Division four:
1st: Ray Campbell
2nd: Matthew Came
3rd: Spencer Morgan
Ladies Division one/two:
1st: Tamara Marshall
2nd: Pippa Saunders
3rd: Ruby Collins
Ladies Division three:
1st: Cheyeanne Hill
2nd: Hayley Taylor
3rd: Hayley Rhodes
Ladies Division four:
1st: Natasha Cotton
2nd: Ange Vette
3rd: Luisa Lueer
Junior Division:
1st: Revel Pederson
2nd: Amalia Ricketts
3rd: Jay Mason