

It wasn't difficult to hear the outrage of Northland FC defenders and management echoing across Tikipunga Sports Park on Saturday.

The commotion, which lengthened as members of Northland FC's men's first team conversed with match officials, came from an equalising goal in the 66th minute from visitors Greenhithe Catimba in this weekend's Lotto NRFL game which ended 1-1.

With a shot from outside the box deflecting off the Northland defence, Greenhithe's Pablo Hormazabal tapped in the equaliser inside the box, after Northland started the second half in dominant fashion.

Cries of offside erupted from the Northland bench and across the home side's backline but under the assurance of the assistant referee, the goal was allowed and ensured both sides took home a point.

Northland's Rufaro Manjala put in his usual tireless performance on the left wing at Tikipunga Sports Park on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland FC looked odds on to record a win from the outset, surviving a few early scares to dominate play and create a number of their own chances. However, finding the back of the net proved too difficult in the first half as it has nearly all season for the Northland team.

With the home side needing a bit of luck, Northland midfielder Kyle Levell stepped up in the 46th minute to deliver a stunning free kick from almost 30 yards out which found the top right-hand corner, leaving the Greenhithe keeper rooted to the spot.

Feeding off that momentum, Northland pushed hard for a second which wouldn't come and after Greenhithe's equaliser, the teams could not be separated.

"Other than the goal, I think we dealt with [Greenhithe] well," Northland FC coach Owen Liiv said.

"We knew who their danger players were and I think we contained them well."

Regarding Greenhithe's goal, Liiv said he could not comment on the assistant referee's call but felt his reaction in real time gave enough insight as to his true feelings on the accuracy of the decision.

With the majority of opportunities throughout the game, Liiv said it was important for his team to continue playing at a high level and have faith in their ability to finish attacking moves.

"I think that we are sustaining a good level of intensity but now we're starting to create and have a bit of belief in front of goal, which is a good sign."

Northland FC next play Ngongotaha at Tamarahi Reserve in Rotorua on June 22 at 3pm.

In Northland's premier men's football competition, Tikipunga and FC Whangārei played out an entertaining 0-0 draw at Tikipunga Sports Park on Saturday.

Tikipunga's Tyran Kitchen (centre) was a handful in attack against FC Whangārei in Tikipunga on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In a game full of clear chances for both sides, neither could put the finishing touch throughout the 90 minutes. Playing in slick conditions thanks to intermittent rain, Tikipunga coach Rob Geaney said his side gave a good account of themselves.

"I told them before the game to come off the pitch proud of themselves and I think every one of them should be proud of how they played today," he said.

Tikipunga's Steve Crowley winds up for a shot on home turf. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"We had one very good chance about 15 minutes in and I think if that had gone in it would have changed the game, but in the end, a point's a point."

Geaney said he was happy to see a clean game played between both sides and highlighted young left back Sam Campbell as a star performer in difficult conditions.

FC Whangārei's Kaelym Power (right) looks to clear the ball with Tikipunga's Alec MacPherson hot on his tail. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In the round's other games, Kaeo-Inter beat Madhatters 4-2 while Kerikeri overcame a tough Onerahi outfit to win 5-3.