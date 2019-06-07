Results from the Northland southern zone Year 9 and 10 rugby league nines competition at Kensington Park on Thursday.
Round robin:
Whangārei Boys' High School 9 beat Kamo High School 0
Bream Bay College 32 beat Otamatea High School 13
Dargaville High School 23 beat Kamo High School 12
Otamatea High School 38 beat Te Kāpehu Whetū 8
Whangārei Boys' High School 14 beat Dargaville High School 0
Bream Bay College 43 beat Te Kāpehu Whetū 4
Crossover:
Bream Bay College 28 beat Kamo High School 4
Otamatea High School 23 beat Dargaville High School 18
Whangārei Boys' High School 35 beat Te Kāpehu Whetū 4
Finals:
Kamo High School 26 beat Te Kāpehu Whetū 8
Dargaville High School 17 beat Otamatea High School 13
Whangārei Boys' High School 26 beat Bream Bay College 5
Final positions:
1st – Whangārei Boys' High School
2nd – Bream Bay College
3rd – Dargaville High School
4th – Otamatea High School
5th – Kamo High School
6th – Te Kāpehu Whetū