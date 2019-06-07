Results from the Northland southern zone Year 9 and 10 rugby league nines competition at Kensington Park on Thursday.

Te Kāpehu Whetū player Michael Paraha uses his fancy footwork to skip between Otamatea High School's defence. Photo / John Stone
Round robin:

Whangārei Boys' High School 9 beat Kamo High School 0

Bream Bay College 32 beat Otamatea High School 13

Dargaville High School 23 beat Kamo High School 12

Otamatea High School 38 beat Te Kāpehu Whetū 8

Whangārei Boys' High School 14 beat Dargaville High School 0

Bream Bay College 43 beat Te Kāpehu Whetū 4

Josh Sheppard from Otamatea High School plants the ball over the try-line in an outstanding effort. Photo / John Stone
Crossover:

Bream Bay College 28 beat Kamo High School 4

Otamatea High School 23 beat Dargaville High School 18

Whangārei Boys' High School 35 beat Te Kāpehu Whetū 4

Dargaville High School's Lyndon Chase-Matthews gets stopped in his tracks in a strong tackle by a defender from Whangārei Boys' High School. Photo / John Stone
Finals:

Kamo High School 26 beat Te Kāpehu Whetū 8

Dargaville High School 17 beat Otamatea High School 13

Whangārei Boys' High School 26 beat Bream Bay College 5

Te Kāpehu Whetū ball-carrier Nikora Peita breaks through a gap in the defence with the try-line open. Photo / John Stone
Final positions:


1st – Whangārei Boys' High School

2nd – Bream Bay College

3rd – Dargaville High School

4th – Otamatea High School

5th – Kamo High School

6th – Te Kāpehu Whetū

Whangārei Boys' High School player Henare Samson has plenty of support on the sideline. Photo / John Stone
