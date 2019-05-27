

Just four rounds into the new competition, Northland women's rugby has delivered again on its promise of skilful and entertaining action.

Te Rarawa's 33-24 win over City in Ahipara on Sunday was everything Northland's rugby community could have hoped for in the competition's first year after an absence of about five years.

Earlier results had teased at the potential of great contests, only to be lost in a handful of 100-point victories in one-sided games. That didn't stop 150 people from gathering at the Te Rarawa Rugby Club grounds for this tantalising clash in perfect conditions on Sunday afternoon.

"It was a very high-paced game and I think a lot of the players were exposed to just how quick rugby can be," City coach Marcelle Kaipo said.

"The quality and speed was amazing, the skill into contact was at a high level, and it was very physical and taxing on both sides."

The home side started the game with real intent, jumping out to a 12-0 lead before City clawed the game back, going into halftime with the score at 17-all. Kaipo said the Te Rarawa forward pack was the difference from the outset.



"[Te Rarawa] made a lot of yards through their forwards and I feel that's where we struggled to contain them," he said.

"The leaders in their group took advantage of that and they scored a lot of tries through breaking our line with forwards and the backs would just finish it off."

City came out strong in the second half and scored first to take the lead. However, it was the home side's fitness and power which gave them victory in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Kaipo was proud of his side for bouncing back after the initial shock of conceding early points, but he knew they would have to improve on taking their chances against top teams.

"For us to learn and to be the best, you have to play the best and I think the experience our girls gained today, you can't train that," he said.

The trip to Ahipara was no simple Sunday drive for the Whangārei-based club, lasting five hours both ways as well as game-time and an after-match function.

Despite the cost and travel involved, Kaipo said it was a great chance to use rugby to bring families together from across the region.

"I think we need to take rugby back to the rural places to give back to those communities because a lot of our girls are from there, so we need to pay respect and allow their families to see them play."

He credited Northland Rugby for the effort it had put into promoting women's rugby ahead of the region's debut season in the women's domestic competition (Farah Palmer Cup) later in the year.

"It's great to have a game of that calibre and intensity with the grand final atmosphere and full credit to Northland Rugby for getting in behind women's rugby," he said.

"After watching that game today, you feel confident in the talent in Northland to play in the Farah Palmer Cup."

In the round's other game, Kamo Hawks beat Marist OB, 82-5, on Friday at Pohe Island. Sunday's other fixture between Horahora and Kaikohe in Kaikohe has been moved to tomorrow.