

Kamo prevailed in a bruising encounter against Hora Hora on Saturday, winning 31-15 at Hora Hora RFC.

In a game which featured a number of impressive individual performances, Kamo's consistency in the first half saw them jump out to an unassailable 26-5 lead before Hora Hora got back into the game in the second half.

This was the final game in the first round of Northland's Bayleys premier rugby competition, which now splits into two sections containing five teams each.

Kamo halfback Mac Sykes scored a brilliant try early in the game under the watchful eye of referee Boris Jurlina. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"From what I heard, it was a good to game to watch, very end-to-end style of play," Kamo coach and Saturday's openside flanker Cam Goodhue said.

Advertisement

"It was a very physical encounter and they had their chances, we probably dominated the game more in first half but they came back in second half with their tails up."

Goodhue said Hora Hora's effort in the second half was commendable but he was glad his team got over the line.

"The last two weeks we've been able to get in there and play good shape, there are a few errors still but the intent is there."

Kamo first-five Nikau Graham moves to his left boot to clear the ball out of trouble, away from the outstretched arms of Hora Hora halfback William Grant. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The round's other results included Waipū beating Otamatea, 39-17, Old Boys Marist beating the Western Sharks, 30-22, Kerikeri beat Mid Northern, 24-17 and Wellsford beat Hikurangi 62-12.

In Northland's premier women's competition, the Kamo Hawks claimed their second win in two games with a 38-0 victory over Dargaville OB on Sunday at home.

It was a much closer scoreline than the past two games for Dargaville OB, who have been developing a number of new players to rugby. Coach Tania Steen said this weekend's fixture showed a lot of promise for the future.

"Our ladies gelled a lot better and we have a lot of new ladies to the game, so I thought they did really well against Kamo," she said.

Steen said her players had a great deal of talent and if they could stay together and push through some heavy defeats, they would become a great team.

"It just makes us want to work harder and you need that attitude.

"We've definitely got potential, just give us a couple more years together and we'll be fine."

In the round's other games, City beat Horahora, 55-5 and Te Rarawa beat Marist OB, 127-5. In the women's under-15 10s competition this weekend, Te Rarawa beat Marist 74-15 and City beat Kerikeri 85-0.