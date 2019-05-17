

Northland's secondary school mid-week football competition completed its second round on Wednesday with big wins for Kerikeri High School First XI and Whangārei Boys' High School Gold.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone caught the action at Kamo High School in WBHS Gold's 6-0 win over Kamo High School.

Round two results:

Kerikeri High School First XI 2 beat Whangārei Boys' High School Black 0

Whangārei Boys' High School Gold 6 beat Kamo High School First XI 0

Bream Bay College Boys First XI 6 beat Kerikeri High School Second XI

Whangārei Boys' High School player Riley Hooper (right) looks for a way past Kamo High School's Will Crum. Photo / John Stone

Kamo High School goalkeeper Jake Otter looks for an option down the field. Photo / John Stone

Kamo High School's Axel Schultz looks to control the ball with a player at his back. Photo / John Stone