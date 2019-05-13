The Jennian Homes Mother's Day run/walk event in Paihia was packed out on Sunday with 850 people entering.

With strong gusts of wind hitting Paihia, it was testing conditions for all participants with a headwind on the first half of the out and back 8.7 kilometre and 6km courses.

There was an exciting finish in the women's 8.7km when 13-year-old Bella Earl, from Whangārei, went shoulder-to-shoulder in the final 100m with Kerikeri's Maria Akkeson.

Earl crossed the finishing line first in an impressive time of 33.11 minutes while Akkeson followed closely on her heels in 33.20. Third place saw Tania Matheson from Whangārei finish in a respectable time of 37.09 .

In the men's event, Louis Young (Warkworth) had to work hard to secure first place in a time of 29.53 with Sam Rout (Whangārei) not giving in, trailing close behind in 30.37. Third place saw Whangārei's Tim Goodwin hanging in there with 31.03.

Dianne and Sarah Deeming (right), from Russell and Kaikohe respectively, looked a good team on Sunday. Photo / Jason Milich, Action Images

Zara Haynes, 13, still has plenty of energy left. Photo / Jason Milich, Action Images

Whangārei's Jordan Laybourn, 9, takes another big stride. Photo / Jason Milich, Action Images

The Lewry clan make their way along the course, from left, Mark (48), Erica (10) and Michelle (42). Photo / Jason Milich, Action Images