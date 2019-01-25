

The Bay of Island Sailing Week has been in full swing over the last few days. Here are some shots from the high-paced action.

The CRC Bay of Islands Sailing Week is the biggest regatta of its kind in New Zealand, and one of the southern hemisphere's premier yachting events, attracting entries from around New Zealand and overseas.

Icebreaker was the standout in B Division, with line honours in all three of Thursday's races. Photo / Lissa Reyden

Plenty of different-shaped and sized vessels have graced the water around the Bay of Islands this week. Photo / Lissa Reyden

Even in a one-design class like the Weta Trimarans, the differences between the fastest and slowest boats mean setting courses that keep everyone happy can be tricky. Photo / Lissa Reyden