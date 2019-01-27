

Women's rugby has a storied history in Northland, you need only look to the eight Northland Black Ferns such as Portia Woodman and Charmaine Smith, who consistently dominate on a global stage.

Over the past five years, the women's rugby scene has fallen away in the region with politics and pride obstructing the progression of our young women into the national game.

However, it seems those days are over.

Beginning on May 3, Northland Rugby plans to host a senior competition as well as under-15 and under-18 grades to develop women's rugby in the region in a bid to enter a Northland team in the national women's competition, the Farah Palmer Cup.

Advertisement

This scheme, headed by Northland Rugby women's rugby development manager Scott Collins, was devised to plug significant holes in women's rugby pathways in Northland, which hindered young players once they finished in the gender-mixed under-13 grade.

Collins' ambition to enter a team into the women's equivalent of the Mitre 10 Cup would be entirely dependant on the success of these competitions and how much depth they would create.

"Resources are a big thing we have to deal with but if this all happens then Farah Palmer will happen," Collins said.

"The Farah Palmer team is going to be a result of having a strong women's competition again and I think having a team on that national stage will bring more players into it as well."

Games in the senior competition will be held on Friday, Saturday or Sunday to avoid clashing with other sports schedules, while the age group competitions will be held during the week to enable young women to play rugby alongside other sports.

Collins hoped the schedule's flexible style would encourage young women to play because it wouldn't jeopardise playing different codes.

"We don't want to force them to choose rugby because we won't win that battle yet, especially because it hasn't been around for a while so hopefully playing on a Monday will help that."

For most young sportswomen in Northland, rugby had not been an easy sport to progress in. According to New Zealand Rugby, once girls become too old for the gender-mixed under-13 grade, they must play in an all-female competition. Until now, there has been no programme in Northland which catered for that age group.

"That was usually where the rugby trip ended for women and they would just fall away, so we want to bridge that gap," Collins said.

Collins believed there was at least three or four future Black Ferns in Northland rugby and recent results certainly proved that. For the first time, an under-18 Northland women's team won the Blues region age group competition, one which was traditionally won by Auckland sides.

"Our depth was severely tested but the key thing for us was that our girls were athletic and they looked like a rugby team."

This was coupled with the return of Northland to the women's rugby sevens scene.

Unfortunately, the side did not qualify for the national competition but Collins said this was a step in the right direction for the province.

The numbers tell the same story. Northland's women rugby player population grew the most nationwide from 2017 to 2018, rising over 30 per cent from 1680 players to 2188.

When asked why women's rugby fell away in Northland, Collins believed a lack of service from the local union combined with the nature of club rugby politics prohibited the sport from growing.

"We've got a chance now to start afresh, learn from the past, and move forward so people have the opportunity to be back playing the game they may have fallen out of love with."

Despite the hurdles the new initiative would face, Collins was committed to seeing women's rugby restored to its former glory before the women's Rugby World Cup came to Whangārei in 2021.

"We've got a few carrots along the way so the goal is to a have a Northland player selected to play in the world cup.

"It's a bit ambitious but you've got to have a dream and I can't make everyone else believe if I don't myself."

For more information, contact Scott Collins at scott.c@northlandrugby.co.nz.