Whangārei's 42,283 properties have been revalued and are now worth a whopping $28.89 billion, a 39 per cent increase on the 2015 valuation of $20.78B.
Whangārei District Council has to value all the properties in its district every three years. The valuations are conducted by independent valuation company Opteon, and audited by the Valuer General and give the value of properties as of August 1, 2018.'
The Opteon report shows that the capital value of Whangārei's 42,283 properties is $28.89B. The capital value is the total value of the property including buildings and improvements and is the estimated sale price as of August 1, 2018. Residential properties make up the majority of the value - $14.745B, or 51.04 per cent of the total.
At the same time the district's land value - the value of the land without any improvements - is now worth $14.67B, a 47.5 per cent increase on the $9.94B 2015 valuation. The council uses land value to calculate a property's share of the district's general rates.
Here are your suburb-by-suburb property valuations rises.
TOP MOVERS:
Suburb-by-suburb capital values:
Suburb; 2015 2018 % rise
Titoki / Parokao / Opouteke / Nukutawhiti, $174,136 - $286,471 - 75 per cent
Raumanga, $230,418 - $395,129 - 72 per cent
Mangapai / Springfield / Waiotira / Waikiekie, $262,980 - $421,175 - 65 per cent
Riverside. $330,138 - $ 528,846 - 64 per cent
Oakleigh / Maungakaramea / Otaika / Portland, $278,048 - $454,700 - 63 per cent
Kamo East, $278,136 - $445,373 - 62 per cent
Otangarei, $154,506 - $248,095 - 60 per cent
Morningside, $256,771 - $401,101 - 60 per cent
CBD, $258,051 - $400,698 - 60 per cent
Marsden Pt / One Tree Pt / Ruakaka / Takahiwai, $452,282 - $695,369 - 59 per cent
Kauri / Otakairangi, $275,826 - $428,801 - 58 per cent
Portland, $320,000 - $466,000 - 57 per cent
Raumanga South, $249,343 - $370,911 - 55 per cent
Hikurangi, $229,409 - $347,437 - 54 per cent
Tikipunga North / Totara Park, $315,025 - $469,358 - 53 per cent
Onerahi, $349,580 - $497,046 - 52 per cent
Kensington South / Bank St, $357,912 - $530,892 - 51 per cent
Kensington / Regent, $311,422 - $463,225 - 51 per cent
Pipiwai / Purua / Ruatangata West / Matarau / Three Mile Bush, $481,721 - $714,158 - 51 per cent
Regent / Whareora, $341,814 - $500,734 - 49 per cent
Whau Valley / South Kamo, $377,394 - $557,973 - 49 per cent
Oakleigh / Maungakaramea / Otaika, $482,513 - $695,756 - 49 per cent
Sherwood Rise West, $309,337 - $445,011 - 46 per cent
Maunu, $369,379 - $531,727 - 46 per cent
Woodhill / Hora Hora, $303,147 - $463,225 - 43 per cent
Tikipunga South, $282,832 - $404,820 - 43 per cent
Kamo West, $402,842 - $572,027 - 43 per cent
Hatea Dr / Mill Rd, $409,499 - $565,351 - 41 per cent
Whareora / Pataua / Whangārei Heads / Tamaterau, $536,368 - $734,246 - 40 per cent
Sherwood Rise East, $359,037 - $493,686 - 40 per cent
Waipū / Braigh / Langs Beach / Brynderwyn, $744,323 - $1,011,608 - 39 per cent
Whananaki South / Tutukaka / Ngunguru / Glenbervie, $635,666 - $845,480 - 38 per cent
Whakapara / Helena Bay / Whananaki North, $570,099 - $705,216 - 31 per cent.