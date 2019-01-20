Whangārei's 42,283 properties have been revalued and are now worth a whopping $28.89 billion, a 39 per cent increase on the 2015 valuation of $20.78B.

Whangārei District Council has to value all the properties in its district every three years. The valuations are conducted by independent valuation company Opteon, and audited by the Valuer General and give the value of properties as of August 1, 2018.'

The Opteon report shows that the capital value of Whangārei's 42,283 properties is $28.89B. The capital value is the total value of the property including buildings and improvements and is the estimated sale price as of August 1, 2018. Residential properties make up the majority of the value - $14.745B, or 51.04 per cent of the total.



At the same time the district's land value - the value of the land without any improvements - is now worth $14.67B, a 47.5 per cent increase on the $9.94B 2015 valuation. The council uses land value to calculate a property's share of the district's general rates.

Here are your suburb-by-suburb property valuations rises.

TOP MOVERS:

Suburb-by-suburb capital values:

Suburb; 2015 2018 % rise

Titoki / Parokao / Opouteke / Nukutawhiti, $174,136 - $286,471 - 75 per cent

Raumanga, $230,418 - $395,129 - 72 per cent

Mangapai / Springfield / Waiotira / Waikiekie, $262,980 - $421,175 - 65 per cent

Riverside. $330,138 - $ 528,846 - 64 per cent

Oakleigh / Maungakaramea / Otaika / Portland, $278,048 - $454,700 - 63 per cent

Kamo East, $278,136 - $445,373 - 62 per cent

Otangarei, $154,506 - $248,095 - 60 per cent

Morningside, $256,771 - $401,101 - 60 per cent

CBD, $258,051 - $400,698 - 60 per cent

Marsden Pt / One Tree Pt / Ruakaka / Takahiwai, $452,282 - $695,369 - 59 per cent

Kauri / Otakairangi, $275,826 - $428,801 - 58 per cent

Portland, $320,000 - $466,000 - 57 per cent

Raumanga South, $249,343 - $370,911 - 55 per cent

Hikurangi, $229,409 - $347,437 - 54 per cent

Tikipunga North / Totara Park, $315,025 - $469,358 - 53 per cent

Onerahi, $349,580 - $497,046 - 52 per cent

Kensington South / Bank St, $357,912 - $530,892 - 51 per cent

Kensington / Regent, $311,422 - $463,225 - 51 per cent

Pipiwai / Purua / Ruatangata West / Matarau / Three Mile Bush, $481,721 - $714,158 - 51 per cent

Regent / Whareora, $341,814 - $500,734 - 49 per cent

Whau Valley / South Kamo, $377,394 - $557,973 - 49 per cent

Oakleigh / Maungakaramea / Otaika, $482,513 - $695,756 - 49 per cent

Sherwood Rise West, $309,337 - $445,011 - 46 per cent

Maunu, $369,379 - $531,727 - 46 per cent

Woodhill / Hora Hora, $303,147 - $463,225 - 43 per cent

Tikipunga South, $282,832 - $404,820 - 43 per cent

Kamo West, $402,842 - $572,027 - 43 per cent

Hatea Dr / Mill Rd, $409,499 - $565,351 - 41 per cent

Whareora / Pataua / Whangārei Heads / Tamaterau, $536,368 - $734,246 - 40 per cent

Sherwood Rise East, $359,037 - $493,686 - 40 per cent

Waipū / Braigh / Langs Beach / Brynderwyn, $744,323 - $1,011,608 - 39 per cent

Whananaki South / Tutukaka / Ngunguru / Glenbervie, $635,666 - $845,480 - 38 per cent

Whakapara / Helena Bay / Whananaki North, $570,099 - $705,216 - 31 per cent.