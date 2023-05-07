Betty Hooper (then 101 years young) was nominated in 2020 for this ultimate recognition by members of her community. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

A Civic Honour is council’s highest possible award, given for outstanding voluntary service to the community.

Every year council honours up to four citizens for their contribution to our community, it’s a chance to acknowledge the humblest, most deserving citizens in our midst.

I have had the honour of participating in nine Civic Honours Awards evenings as a Whangārei District councillor, this will be my first as mayor, and it’s an absolute highlight in my calendar.

Although every ceremony has been unique and memorable, one that stands out in my mind is the 2020 Civic Honours ceremony, where Hikurangi resident Betty Hooper (then 101 years young) was nominated for this ultimate recognition by members of her community. This memory is especially poignant, as Betty passed away in March this year, at the age of 103.

Betty was known and loved for her enthusiasm, vitality and creativity. She gave her heart, mind and soul to working with children in health and education, and was particularly passionate about helping children with special learning needs. She will be remembered by many, and missed by all.

Nominations for the annual Civic Honours Awards close June 1 this year, and I urge you all to think of Whangārei residents who by their personal leadership, inspiration, sacrifice or devotion to a cause have made a significant contribution to the community wellbeing of the Whangārei District.

How can you nominate someone for a Civic Honour?

Firstly, you (and the person you’re nominating) must live in Whangārei District, and the nomination must be supported by at least two people. This could be two individuals, an organisation or group.

If a person is being nominated by an organisation or group, two executive members of that organisation or group should sign the nomination form. If you’re using the online nomination form, we won’t need signatures.

All nominations are confidential, and you can make a nomination online, by post, or in person.

What do we want to know about the nominee?

To help the selection committee in their decision-making process, include as much detail as possible:

Community involvement: Include detail of the various voluntary works the nominee is, or has been involved in, the people they have helped or supported, the length of service, and the difference they have made.

Other awards received by the nominee.

Letters of reference from people or groups the nominee has assisted.

Any other information you think will assist the selection committee with their decision making.

If you need more information about making a nomination, I encourage you to get in touch with our team at council directly, they’d love to help.

Website: www.wdc.govt.nz/CivicHonours

Email: civichonours@wdc.govt.nz

Phone: 09 430 4200

Previous recipients

2022 Civic Honours

Brian Corney

Felicity Christian

Fred Tito

Stephen Westgate

2021 Civic Honours

Janelle Beazley

Maurice Whittaker Brownlee

Sharon and Lou Davis

Murdoch Ross

2020 Civic Honours

Lily May Hooper (Betty)

Rosemary Sanderson

John Shanks

Terence Ward

2019 Civic Honours

Vic and Yvonne Pitman

Lynette MacDonald

Major Christopher Williams NZCF

Eric Hansen

2018 Civic Honours

Pamela Stevens

Russell Rawiri

Fay Colthurst

Warren Daniel

2017 Civic Honours

Kelvin Attwood

Linda Melville

Maxine Neighbour

Audrey Trimmer

2016 Civic Honours

Anthony Solomon

Stuart Clark

Jeffrey D’Ath

Rosemary Waters

2015 Civic Honours

Naotake Fukuoka

Peter Coates

Atsuko Fukuoka

Margaret Hibbert

2014 Civic Honours

Helen McGregor

Trevor McKenzie

Paratene Te Manu (Sonny) Wellington

Delecia (Maxi) Thompson

John McGregor

2013 Civic Honours

Sophie Edwards

Fredrick and Mary Field

Mervyn Rusk

Desmond Coutts

2012 Civic Honours

Robert (Robbie) Stevenson

Elizabeth (Betty) Fyfe

Peter Harding

Sheryn Comrie

2011 Civic Honours

Loha Bruce

Henry Davis

Fraser Sim

D’Arcy Bailey

2010 Civic Honours

Vivienne Dobson

David Dobson

Yvonne Stewart

Ray Palmer

Archie Dixon

2009 Civic Honours

Irene Walding

Rev Des Olney

Deane Main

Jennifer Brasting

2008 Civic Honours

Andrew Gurney

Hazel O’Donnell

Betty Powell

Jean Marian Barclay

2007 Civic Honours

John and Sheila House

Rhondda Rutherford-Dunn

Jean Dufty

Roger Neal

2006 Civic Honours

John Richard Bryham

Lachlan Charles McKenzie McLean

Joan Williams

Tori White

2005 Civic Honours

Ian Harvey Babe

Cornelius (Kees) Dubbelman

Craig Jessop

Lorraine Audrey Morgan

2004 Civic Honours

Richard and Joan Kennaway

Gordon Johel Marsh

Bernard Darcy McGonagle

Tom and Eileen Parore

Agnes Miriam Ringer

2003 Civic Honours

Eric Colin Gulbransen

Raumoa Balnevis Kawiti

Judith Anne Swinn

Bruce Rodney Trigg

2002 Civic Honours

Margaret Ida Batten

Frederick Harold Batten

Laurence David Bradshaw

Dr. George John Alexander Wilson

Yvonne Judge

2001 Civic Honours

Iris Mary Bradford-Smith

Elizabeth Faithful

Jessie Olive Feeney

2000 Civic Honours

Lisha Haywood

Tuitagaloa Cherrington

Katherine Helen Campbell Bowde

Alexander Clyne French

1999 Civic Honours

Katherina Ariana Allegonda Broeren

Norma Sarah Joan Dobson

Mary Joyce Stubbing

Ron De Rooy

1998 Civic Honours

Maron Fisher

Lawrence Hanneford Wordsworth

Doreen Mae Wordsworth

Gary Philips

Nelson Palmer Ross

1997 Civic Honours

Hare Raharuhi Kaka

Arthur Ivan Lundberg

Gertrude Mahy

Kahu Sutherland

Iris Edith Bowyer

1996 Civic Honours

Dr. Williams Parkes

Dorothy Mary Toomer

Harold Harry Toomer

Keith Herbert Emsden

Mavis Muriel Bull

1995 Civic Honours

Helen Julie Harbin McLay

Ila Pike

Shona Alexa Kenrick Wright

John Henry Wright

1994 Civic Honours

Taina Te Puangi Waipouri

Wiremu Wareta Nga Paura Kake

Alexandra Thomas House

Jean Carter

1993 Civic Honours

Leonard Bradford Smith

Ellis McDonald

Alan Poulton

Sylvia Redfern

1992 Civic Honours

Myrtle Jessie Christie

James Carney

William Edward Rossiter

Roger Marsden Scampton

Noeline Mary Sheama Shepherd

1989 Civic Honours

Barbara Thomson

Richard Cormack

Glynis Collins

Vernon Fairbrother

1988 Civic Honours

William Leslie McKinnon

Brian John Thomas

Bertha Keys

1987 Civic Honours