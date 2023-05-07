OPINION
A Civic Honour is council’s highest possible award, given for outstanding voluntary service to the community.
Every year council honours up to four citizens for their contribution to our community, it’s a chance to acknowledge the humblest, most deserving citizens in our midst.
I have had the honour of participating in nine Civic Honours Awards evenings as a Whangārei District councillor, this will be my first as mayor, and it’s an absolute highlight in my calendar.
Although every ceremony has been unique and memorable, one that stands out in my mind is the 2020 Civic Honours ceremony, where Hikurangi resident Betty Hooper (then 101 years young) was nominated for this ultimate recognition by members of her community. This memory is especially poignant, as Betty passed away in March this year, at the age of 103.
Betty was known and loved for her enthusiasm, vitality and creativity. She gave her heart, mind and soul to working with children in health and education, and was particularly passionate about helping children with special learning needs. She will be remembered by many, and missed by all.
Nominations for the annual Civic Honours Awards close June 1 this year, and I urge you all to think of Whangārei residents who by their personal leadership, inspiration, sacrifice or devotion to a cause have made a significant contribution to the community wellbeing of the Whangārei District.
How can you nominate someone for a Civic Honour?
Firstly, you (and the person you’re nominating) must live in Whangārei District, and the nomination must be supported by at least two people. This could be two individuals, an organisation or group.
If a person is being nominated by an organisation or group, two executive members of that organisation or group should sign the nomination form. If you’re using the online nomination form, we won’t need signatures.
All nominations are confidential, and you can make a nomination online, by post, or in person.
What do we want to know about the nominee?
To help the selection committee in their decision-making process, include as much detail as possible:
- Community involvement: Include detail of the various voluntary works the nominee is, or has been involved in, the people they have helped or supported, the length of service, and the difference they have made.
- Other awards received by the nominee.
- Letters of reference from people or groups the nominee has assisted.
- Any other information you think will assist the selection committee with their decision making.
If you need more information about making a nomination, I encourage you to get in touch with our team at council directly, they’d love to help.
Website: www.wdc.govt.nz/CivicHonours
Email: civichonours@wdc.govt.nz
Phone: 09 430 4200
Previous recipients
2022 Civic Honours
- Brian Corney
- Felicity Christian
- Fred Tito
- Stephen Westgate
2021 Civic Honours
- Janelle Beazley
- Maurice Whittaker Brownlee
- Sharon and Lou Davis
- Murdoch Ross
2020 Civic Honours
- Lily May Hooper (Betty)
- Rosemary Sanderson
- John Shanks
- Terence Ward
2019 Civic Honours
- Vic and Yvonne Pitman
- Lynette MacDonald
- Major Christopher Williams NZCF
- Eric Hansen
2018 Civic Honours
- Pamela Stevens
- Russell Rawiri
- Fay Colthurst
- Warren Daniel
2017 Civic Honours
- Kelvin Attwood
- Linda Melville
- Maxine Neighbour
- Audrey Trimmer
2016 Civic Honours
- Anthony Solomon
- Stuart Clark
- Jeffrey D’Ath
- Rosemary Waters
2015 Civic Honours
- Naotake Fukuoka
- Peter Coates
- Atsuko Fukuoka
- Margaret Hibbert
2014 Civic Honours
- Helen McGregor
- Trevor McKenzie
- Paratene Te Manu (Sonny) Wellington
- Delecia (Maxi) Thompson
- John McGregor
2013 Civic Honours
- Sophie Edwards
- Fredrick and Mary Field
- Mervyn Rusk
- Desmond Coutts
2012 Civic Honours
- Robert (Robbie) Stevenson
- Elizabeth (Betty) Fyfe
- Peter Harding
- Sheryn Comrie
2011 Civic Honours
- Loha Bruce
- Henry Davis
- Fraser Sim
- D’Arcy Bailey
2010 Civic Honours
- Vivienne Dobson
- David Dobson
- Yvonne Stewart
- Ray Palmer
- Archie Dixon
2009 Civic Honours
- Irene Walding
- Rev Des Olney
- Deane Main
- Jennifer Brasting
2008 Civic Honours
- Andrew Gurney
- Hazel O’Donnell
- Betty Powell
- Jean Marian Barclay
2007 Civic Honours
- John and Sheila House
- Rhondda Rutherford-Dunn
- Jean Dufty
- Roger Neal
2006 Civic Honours
- John Richard Bryham
- Lachlan Charles McKenzie McLean
- Joan Williams
- Tori White
2005 Civic Honours
- Ian Harvey Babe
- Cornelius (Kees) Dubbelman
- Craig Jessop
- Lorraine Audrey Morgan
2004 Civic Honours
- Richard and Joan Kennaway
- Gordon Johel Marsh
- Bernard Darcy McGonagle
- Tom and Eileen Parore
- Agnes Miriam Ringer
2003 Civic Honours
- Eric Colin Gulbransen
- Raumoa Balnevis Kawiti
- Judith Anne Swinn
- Bruce Rodney Trigg
2002 Civic Honours
- Margaret Ida Batten
- Frederick Harold Batten
- Laurence David Bradshaw
- Dr. George John Alexander Wilson
- Yvonne Judge
2001 Civic Honours
- Iris Mary Bradford-Smith
- Elizabeth Faithful
- Jessie Olive Feeney
2000 Civic Honours
- Lisha Haywood
- Tuitagaloa Cherrington
- Katherine Helen Campbell Bowde
- Alexander Clyne French
1999 Civic Honours
- Katherina Ariana Allegonda Broeren
- Norma Sarah Joan Dobson
- Mary Joyce Stubbing
- Ron De Rooy
1998 Civic Honours
- Maron Fisher
- Lawrence Hanneford Wordsworth
- Doreen Mae Wordsworth
- Gary Philips
- Nelson Palmer Ross
1997 Civic Honours
- Hare Raharuhi Kaka
- Arthur Ivan Lundberg
- Gertrude Mahy
- Kahu Sutherland
- Iris Edith Bowyer
1996 Civic Honours
- Dr. Williams Parkes
- Dorothy Mary Toomer
- Harold Harry Toomer
- Keith Herbert Emsden
- Mavis Muriel Bull
1995 Civic Honours
- Helen Julie Harbin McLay
- Ila Pike
- Shona Alexa Kenrick Wright
- John Henry Wright
1994 Civic Honours
- Taina Te Puangi Waipouri
- Wiremu Wareta Nga Paura Kake
- Alexandra Thomas House
- Jean Carter
1993 Civic Honours
- Leonard Bradford Smith
- Ellis McDonald
- Alan Poulton
- Sylvia Redfern
1992 Civic Honours
- Myrtle Jessie Christie
- James Carney
- William Edward Rossiter
- Roger Marsden Scampton
- Noeline Mary Sheama Shepherd
1989 Civic Honours
- Barbara Thomson
- Richard Cormack
- Glynis Collins
- Vernon Fairbrother
1988 Civic Honours
- William Leslie McKinnon
- Brian John Thomas
- Bertha Keys
1987 Civic Honours
- George Phiskie
- Dawn Noeline Sullivan
- Horo Hemi Te Waihika Pou
- Norman Leslie Hooson
- Wendy Lawrie