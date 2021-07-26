The Black Caps' Amazing Mace Tour: Northland cricket star Tim Southee welcomed home with trophy in hand

26 July 2021 Northland cricket fans enjoyed a legendary morning in Whangarei with World Test Championship winning Black Caps and the prized silverware. Video / Karina Cooper

26 July 2021 Northland cricket fans enjoyed a legendary morning in Whangarei with World Test Championship winning Black Caps and the prized silverware. Video / Karina Cooper

Northland cricket fans were bowled over at the sight of the World Test Championship prized silverware brought to town by local hero and Black Cap Tim Southee yesterday.

Southee's home green, Cobham Oval in Whangārei, marked the first stop in a nationwide tour giving Kiwis the chance for a close encounter with the Mace trophy and the sportsmen who won it.

The week long celebration of the Black Caps momentous victory over India in Southampton will travel the country's length to Invercargill with 10 planned stops to different cities on the way.

A queue of fans spilled from inside Cobham Oval and down Okara Dr as hundreds of people waited to meet Southee and Black Cap teammates Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville.

New Zealand Black Cap and Northlander Tim Southee with young fans from Whangarei Primary School. Photo / Karina Cooper

Whangārei born Southee, 32, was one of the country's youngest cricketers to debut internationally at the age of 19.

Tim Southee signs a cricket bat for a young fan during the nationwide Mace tour that kicked off in Whangārei yesterday. Photo / Karina Cooper

He said it was awesome to be able to show young sportspeople in his home town how far you can go.

"...I've been in these kids' shoes, I've been their age, it's nice for them to see someone who's come from here and who has done a cool thing."

New Zealand Black Cap William Somerville talks to Te Horo School pupils, who'd made the trip from Pipiwai. Photo / Karina Cooper

Ten-year-old Vince Walker and his younger brother Zak, 7, left their Kerikeri home with dad Scott at 7.30am to be first in line to meet the cricketing greats.

From left: Vince Walker, 10, and younger brother Zak Walker, 7, were first in line at Cobham Oval to meet Black Caps Tim Southee, Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel. Photo / Karina Cooper

The Kerikeri Cricket Club youngsters, who made their foray into the sport three-years-ago, were both excited to see the Black Caps in person, Vince said.

New Zealand Black Cap Ajaz Patel signs his autograph for Te Horo School pupils. Photo / Karina Cooper

Whangārei's Cameron Goldie, 72, has spent "years and years" cheering for New Zealand's best cricketers competing on the international stage.

Whangārei's Cameron Goldie, 72, pictured with the Mace trophy, has spent "years and years" supporting the Black Caps. Photo / Karina Cooper

He was delighted to be able to see the silver and gold Mace in the flesh.

As was 39-year-old Nitesh Singh, originally from Fiji but now living in Whangārei, who "never" thought he'd get to be up close with one of cricket's most prized trophies.

Nitesh Singh, 39, poses with the Mace trophy at Cobham Oval in Whangārei. Photo / Karina Cooper

Te Horo School principal Sandra Toapuho had initially planned to bring every pupil from her rugby loyal school in Pipiwai to the event but unfortunately the bus driver had been unwell.

Te Horo School pupils take their turn to get a photo with the Mace trophy at Cobham Oval. Photo / Karina Cooper

However, undeterred, she and other staff scrambled to fill a van and car with students so they could be a part of such "an important opportunity" the kids "would never forget".

"...our children, and all children, need role models. To come along and have someone local like Tim Southee is inspirational."