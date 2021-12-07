Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Record milk payout a possibility for Northland dairy farmers

5 minutes to read
Like other dairy farmers around Northland, Stephanie Mitchell is pleased with the revised forecast milk price for this season. Photo / Tania Whyte Photo / NZME

Like other dairy farmers around Northland, Stephanie Mitchell is pleased with the revised forecast milk price for this season. Photo / Tania Whyte Photo / NZME

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A revised forecast milk price could see Northland dairy farmers earn a whopping $810m should they receive the maximum of the estimates Fonterra announced following a solid start to its financial year.

The dairy giant

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.