Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wears earrings from Whangārei teen Twilight Edwards

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wearing some earrings given to her by Whangarei's Twilight Edwards (right) during Waitangi Day celebrations on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei teen Twilight Edwards is making a name for herself in the art world after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern donned a pair of Edwards' home-made earrings on Waitangi Day.

While she manned the barbeque during her mass breakfast early on Saturday, Ardern was approached by 15-year-old Edwards, who offered the Prime Minister a pair of Kawakawa leaf earrings, made from silver clay.

To Edwards' surprise, Ardern put them on immediately and continued to wear them as she helped feed the estimated 2500 people who had come through the breakfast station.

Edwards' Kawakawa leaf earrings. Photo / Supplied

It was not the first time Ardern had worn earrings made by the talented Ngāpuhi Whangārei Girls' High School student. About three years ago at a marae visit in Kāretu, Edwards gave Ardern a pair of earrings shaped like huia beaks made from fork prongs.

While Ardern did not recognise Edwards straight away on Saturday, a little reminder of the Kāretu earrings saw Ardern break into a big smile, commenting on how much older Edwards looked.

True to her personality, Edwards was humble when asked about her interaction with the Prime Minister on Saturday.

"It's pretty special. [Ardern] was very nice and warm."

Edwards also gave the Prime Minister some huia beak-shaped earrings about three years ago, seen here alongside Northland politician Willow-Jean Prime (centre). Photo / Supplied

Ardern wasn't the only politician repping Edwards' mahi. Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta had also purchased some of her designs and Edwards hoped to give some to Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime.

Edwards began making jewellery at just 11 years old but said she had always been interested in art, with passions for Māori and nature-based designs.

"I like to experiment," she said.

Edwards had recently spent two years with whānau in Hawaii where she learned a number of key skills to expand her repertoire.

The teenager's talent had been recognised through her selection in a Toi Ngāpuhi wānanga programme, Tai o Hā, Tai o Hī, where she would be taught new skills by some of Tai Tokerau's top Māori artists.

Edwards (right) stands beside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and now Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime (left) at a Kāretu marae visit. Photo / Supplied

With the course starting next week and spanning six months, Edwards was excited to expand her knowledge base.

"I'm excited to try all the different art forms and meet all the different artists."

Edwards' selection can be found at Taonga By Twilight on Facebook and Instagram.

It was estimated up to 25,000 people were at Waitangi on Saturday. It was almost half of last year's crowd, which saw as many as 40,000 people. However, interest had peaked in 2020 as it was the 180th anniversary of Te Tiriti and the opening of Te Rau Aroha, a museum dedicated to the Māori contribution to New Zealand in times of war.

Hundreds of people gathered at 5am for the dawn ceremony at Te Whare Rūnanga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Covid-19 had also affected crowd numbers with some groups cancelling and no international visitors.

The virus seemed to have a beneficial impact on the dawn ceremony, which was held outside in its entirety - a break from tradition which dictated a portion of the ceremony be held inside the wharenui.

Despite the day's jovial vibe, it was not without political intrigue. At a media conference during her mass breakfast, Ardern firmly ruled out the prospect of NZ First leader Winston Peters – or any other former politician - as the next Governor General.

However, any politicking was soon forgotten by the hundreds of people who experienced a mass haka, performed by about 300 kaihoe (waka paddlers) on Tii Beach.