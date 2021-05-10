Northland's stretched youth mental health services to get more funding

Health Minister Andrew Little, centre at back, announced extra funding for Northland's youth mental health services at Whangārei Youth Space, on Friday.

Where to go for help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Young Northlanders struggling with mental health issues will get more support after Health Minister Andrew Little announced more funding for the sector.

Little was in Northland on Friday where he unveiled the plan at Whangārei Youth Space.

He said more young Kiwis will be supported with mental health and addiction services thanks to the funding of $4.6 million over two years for Northland and Auckland services.

Little said the money is part of the government's $455m programme to increase access to, and choice of, free mental health and addiction services.

Youth are a priority within the programme, alongside Māori, Pacific and young Rainbow New Zealanders, he said.

Nearly quarter of a million more young New Zealanders will have access to mental health and addiction support in their communities as the Government's youth mental health programme gathers pace, he said.

New contracts to expand youth-specific services across the Northland, Waitematā and Auckland District Health Board areas have been confirmed, providing services for 240,000 young people.

"Youth are at the greatest risk of developing mental health issues because of the rapid changes that occur between the ages of 12 to 24," Little said during a visit to Whangārei Youth Space.

"We need to wrap support around our rangatahi and ensure they have access to the right kind of help, when and where they need it – that includes embedding services within communities.

"We need to work on preventing mental health and addiction issues from developing, and intervening early when challenges start to arise. We need to be flexible in our approach and make it easy for people to get the help they need."

In Northland, Te Kaupapa Mahitahi Hauora Papa o Te Raki Trust will expand its He Kakano Ahau service. He Kakano Ahau is an integrated service which, as well as providing mental health and addiction supports, ensures pathways for youth into wider community support, including social services, if it's needed.

Across Auckland and Waitematā, Emerge Aotearoa is being funded to expand its EaseUp mobile service based on an assertive outreach model that ensures easy access for rangatahi.

"These latest contracts are further evidence that the roll out of youth-specific services is well and truly under way," Little said.

"We now have contracts for dedicated services to support rangatahi with mild-to-moderate mental health and addiction needs in 13 DHB areas across New Zealand, and there are more to come."

The programme also includes an initiative to develop a new frontline mental health and addiction workforce within general practices. As at the end of March, 191 general practices across New Zealand were offering the service.

"These services supported more than 9500 people in March, giving them help that was not previously available," Little said.