Nib Little Legends $10K relay run is back with 10 teams selected to compete in the half-time relay race at the Blues vs Hurricanes match at Eden Park on May 27. Photo / Photosport

Little Legends wanted

The Nib Little Legends $10K relay has returned, and Nib is searching for 10 junior rugby clubs and intermediate schools from around Auckland, North Harbour and Northland. Each team will consist of 10 relay runners aged 11-13 years of age. The race will involve 10 teams selected to compete for $10,000 in the halftime relay race at the Blues v Hurricanes match at Eden Park on Saturday, May 27. NIB New Zealand CEO Rob Hennin said the event is a “wonderful way” to encourage schools and tamariki to get behind a cause that supports the health and wellbeing of students. Registrations are open between April 19-May 5. To enter or read the full terms and conditions, visit blues.rugby/nib-10k-relay.

New trustees

Three new trustees have been appointed to the Top Energy Consumer Trust board for four-year terms. The appointees are Adrienne Tari of Kaikohe, a former general manager of the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail who is now a relationship manager at Northland Region Corrections Facility; Paul White, a consultant providing management, organisational and Māori development services, who was on the Top Energy Board from 2010-21; and Steven James, who retired in 2021 after 30 years with Top Energy, which included being general manager corporate services and secretary for the Top Energy Consumer Trust since its creation in 1993. They will join continuing trustees Yvonne Sharp and Hugh Ammundsen. Trustee positions were filled from a shortlist by a selection panel made up of Kelvin Davis (Te Tai Tōkerau MP), Willow-Jean Prime (Northland MP) and Tui Shortland (Northland Regional Council chairwoman). Nominations were called late last year and the new appointees started on April 1.

Civil Defence grants

Applications for the 2023 Civil Defence Grant to help Northlanders in the wake of recent devastating storms totalled more than $6 million for the month from January 28. Exactly $6,178,975 worth of grant applications were received, the majority Whangārei-based. Overall, for that same timeframe, 282 of the 25,095 grants were declined.

Cyclone effects still moving

The effects of Cyclone Gabrielle are still being felt as network monitoring has revealed two poles on the main line between Kaikohe and Kaitāia have been affected by ground movements. Failure of either structure could result in a loss of supply to the 10,000 customers in the northern part of the Top Energy network. Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw says assessments show the immediate risk is low, and the company has in place contingency plans while long-term repairs plans are finalised. Repair dates and times will be notified.

Firearms incident

Police received reports of a person allegedly having shots fired at their vehicle on State Highway 10 in Waipapa around 12.30pm on Sunday. Inquiries are ongoing to substantiate the report. There was no report of injuries.

Photographs of veterans

Hikurangi Museum (1 Alfred St, Hikurangi) is open this Anzac Day, April 25, from 10am to 1pm. Featured are photographs and certificates of locals who served in the military during World Wars I and II. Whilst at the museum you can draw a picture, write a blessing, thoughts or message on a poppy to add to the community wreath of remembrance.