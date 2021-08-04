Northland news in brief: Music for the Ages concert; arrests after stolen car chase

One of New Zealand's most esteemed soul and jazz singers, Saia Folau, will perform at the Music for the Ages event in Kaitaia on Sunday.

Music for the Ages

Far North music lovers are in for a treat with a class lineup of artists set to perform at the Music for the Ages event in Kaitaia on Sunday. Confirmed so far are Saia Folau, widely regarded as one of New Zealand's top soul/ jazz vocalists, and Lucy Victory-Cooke, a talented Northland singer who was the lead for Kerikeri Musical Theatre's recent production of The Sound of Music. The Kaitaia Community Voices choir will also feature, as well as Peter Mumby, a classical trumpet soloist from the Auckland Symphony Orchestra, plus Kaitaia Abundant Life School jazz band. All proceeds will go towards the Claud Switzer Memorial Trust's new 30-bed hospital build. Music for the Ages will take place at Te Ahu Centre on Sunday from 2.30pm. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.nz or from the front desk at the Switzer Home.

Arrests after pursuit

A late-night pursuit of a stolen vehicle through Raumanga ended in multiple arrests. Two people were taken into custody after the brief pursuit near Abbots Way and State Highway 1 around 11pm on Tuesday. Police said no further details were available.

Car, not gunshots

Whangārei residents were disturbed to hear reported gunshots ring out on Tuesday night. Police received concerned calls from people in Whau Valley, Kamo, and Kensington shortly before 8.45pm and onwards. However, a police spokeswoman confirmed the

sound was in fact a car backfiring.

Hill sought for weather station

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is on the hunt for a suitable hilltop to host a new weather station in Whananaki. It is appealing to the public, landowners, or anyone with information about potential locations to contact the Whananaki Volunteer Fire Brigade on 09 433 7553.

Fetal Alcohol workshop

Kaitaia's Mahitahi Hauora is holding a free wānanga on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) and the effects of prenatal alcohol exposure on tamariki/rangatahi. The Protecting our Whakapapa — Understanding and Responding to FASD workshop is suited to community or health workers, parents, grandparents, caregivers, teacher, supports, social workers, police, Corrections and youth justice officers or other workers. The event will be held on September 29 from 9.30am to 3pm. For more information phone 0800 624 482.

Donations for biodiversity

The Russell Kiwi Protection project works to protect and enhance the biodiversity on the 3000ha Russell Peninsula. Its project is setting possum traps after an increase in numbers in the last year. The trust is seeking donations to help it protect the biodiversity on the peninsula. To find out more, visit www.russellkiwi.org.nz or call Eoin Harwood 021 173 1130.