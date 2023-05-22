Waipū’s Mcleod’s Brewery has had another win in the New World Beer and Cider Awards, with its Paradise Pale Ale named the country’s top pale ale.

Beer award success

Whangārei’s McLeod’s Brewery has had its Paradise Pale Ale named the country’s top pale ale at the annual New World Beer and Cider Awards. It continues a long line of successes for the Waipū brewery at the awards. It was the only Northland success at the annual awards, with Lakeman Brewing Co’s Primate Pilsner named as the supreme winner.

Art shows plastic problem

An art exhibition in Kaikohe next week aims to highlight the serious and growing problem of plastic pollution. Stevie-Rae Harris-Campbell, of Mangamuka, creates artworks using plastic waste collected during beach clean-ups in the hope of inspiring people to reduce their plastic consumption. Her exhibition, called the Mosaic Ocean Project, also features initiatives aimed at addressing the problem and speakers including climate change expert Ruth Irwin and marine tutor Kayla Keyes. Harris-Campbell is enrolled in a Marine Kaitiaki Course in Waipapa which is run by the Tri Oceans Marine Research Institute and funded by the Jobs for Nature programme. The Mosaic Ocean Project is her final project. The opening will take place from 11am-2pm on May 30 at Te Pū o Te Wheke Community Art Gallery at 118 Broadway, Kaikohe, with the exhibition on display until June 1.

Busy brigade

Kawakawa Fire Brigade was called to Pokapu Rd, Matawaia, just after 10pm on Saturday after a “big old gnarly wattle tree” fell and entirely blocked the road. The volunteers used chainsaws to cut up the tree and cleared debris off the road. The brigade was also called to a crash on Waikare Rd, in Russell Forest, about 12.30am on Sunday after a ute went off the road and down a bank. Firefighters secured the vehicle to make sure it wouldn’t tumble any further and checked on the driver, who was unhurt.

Donor funds beach upgrades

Volunteers are needed to lend a hand with Focus Paihia’s latest waterfront project. An anonymous donor has given $100,000 to upgrade the southern end of Paihia’s main beach with a new playground, disabled access, barbecues and a revamped toilet block. Helpers are needed from May 22 to June 2 to help make morning/afternoon tea and lunch, shift topsoil and mulch, plant trees and other tasks. Focus Paihia is also seeking donations of topsoil, driftwood, grass seed turf and native plants. Email info@focuspaihia.org.nz if you can help.

Freedoms NZ meetings

The Freedoms NZ political party is doing a series of meetings as part of its nationwide roadshow this week in Kaitāia, Kerikeri and Whangārei.

The meetings will be at the Kaitāia RSA tonight; Kerikeri Sports Complex on Wednesday and in Whangārei, with the venue yet to be confirmed, on Thursday. All meetings will start at 7pm.

Lotto winners in Whangārei

Two lucky Northlanders were among 12 Lotto Second Division players across the country to receive $21,005 during Saturday night’s live draw. Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto in Whangārei should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the MyLotto App.