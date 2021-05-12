Kerikeri woman Monika Welch seriously ill and stuck in Australia

Kerikeri woman Monika Welch - seen here at Gold Coast University Hospital - has helped many people, but now she's the one in need of a hand. Photo / supplied

A Northland woman who has spent more than a decade helping others has now found herself at the receiving end of community help after falling seriously ill across the Tasman.

Kerikeri identity Monika Welch set up a charity called Finkk (Families in Need of Kindness Kerikeri) in 2013 after meeting a mum who couldn't afford to buy a second-hand bed for her child even though it cost just $10.

As Welch inquired into the woman's situation she found a deep vein of need hidden in a supposedly well-off part of Northland.

Since then she has helped countless families, especially solo mums, by matching their needs with donations of food, furniture and clothing. A tireless networker, she also used her contacts to help them back on to their feet and into jobs.

Although hardly wealthy herself — Welch makes a living as an artist — she helped many others in a myriad of ways while also brightening up a sometimes fusty town.

Monika Welch's Kerikeri art studio was taken over by clothes, food and furniture donated for needy families. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In January Welch travelled to the Gold Coast at short notice for a family emergency.

She had settled in for an indefinite stay when in mid-April she fell ill and was admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital, where she was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia.

The auto-immune disorder results in excessive bleeding and is caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the body's own platelets, the cells that help blood to clot.

In a bid to help Welch with her living costs and any extra medical treatment, friend Deb Shepherd set up a Givealittle page which raised more than $3100 in its first five days.

''Monika is always the first person to help other people in need, ever since she arrived in Kerikeri 14 years ago. She's in need this time so it makes sense that we give back to her,'' Shepherd said.

''The response has been great. People are just really shocked and sad to hear she's unwell and they really want to help. They've also been leaving lots of lovely, heart-warming messages on the Givealittle page.''

Welch was discharged from hospital on Monday night when her platelet count finally started going up, but she can't return to New Zealand until her treatment is complete.

In the meantime any money raised will help cover her living expenses, such as rent and food, and any extra medical costs.

Welch was not comfortable being at the receiving end of generosity, Shepherd said.

''She hated it [the Givealittle page] when I suggested it. She said there were people in way more need than her. I told her to take her own advice and accept the help people wanted to give.''

''She's always been there for everybody, including my little family when I've needed it. This was something I could do so it was a no-brainer really.''

■ Go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/giving-back-to-a-kind-hearted-lady or search Givealittle for 'Monika'.