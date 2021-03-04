Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Bay News: Battle of Kororāreka, Russell school, Waimate North kiwi, Kawakawa road closure

8 minutes to read
The 175th anniversary of the Battle of Kororāreka was commemorated on Flagstaff Hill on March 11, 2019. A karakia and service will be held next Thursday from 7am to remember those who fell in the battle. Photo / File

The 175th anniversary of the Battle of Kororāreka was commemorated on Flagstaff Hill on March 11, 2019. A karakia and service will be held next Thursday from 7am to remember those who fell in the battle. Photo / File

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

BAY NEWS BITES

Remembering the battle

The Battle of Kororāreka will be commemorated on March 11 at Flagstaff Hill, Te Maiki, Russell. A karakia and service will start at 7am, followed by a get-together at Christ Church in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.