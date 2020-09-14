Training refresher for nurses

Clinical staff from North Haven Hospice took the opportunity to refresh their skills with two days of training at NorthTec. The nurses and health care assistants from the Tikipunga-based hospice enjoyed the chance to get together and learn new skills, as well as practising other procedures. Tutors from NorthTec's nursing department ran clinical sessions for the hospice team, consisting of nurses who work mainly providing end-of-life care, both in the in-patient unit and in the community. North Haven's operations manager (clinical services), Cathy West, said the session formed part of the hospice's mandatory annual training. This was the first time it had been held at NorthTec and was an opportunity to get input and training from nursing tutors, and also to use the clinical practice rooms. Equipment was also provided by the Northland District Health Board.

Serious injuries in two crashes

Two men suffered serious head injuries in separate crashes not far from each other in Whangārei. Just after midnight on Saturday, a motorist heading east along Whangārei Heads Rd in Tamaterau lost control on a moderate corner and rolled the vehicle 25m along the road. Police investigations revealed he exceeded the 50km/h speed limit and was under the influence of alcohol. He was flown to the Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition. In the second crash, a man sitting on the roof of a moving vehicle fell on the road and suffered serious head injuries about 1pm on Saturday. He is now in Whangārei Hospital.

Breakfast focus on new hotel complex

Whangārei's next Good Ground business breakfast is on next month and attendees will get the lowdown on plans for a new hotel, conference and entertainment centre on Riverside Drive. The breakfast is at Discovery Settlers Hotel on Friday, October 2, from 7.30am. Keynote speakers are Ian Reeves, from the Northland Trust, Ben Thomason, Griffiths & Associates, and Steve Smith, the chief executive of the Northland Chamber of Commerce. To book call 09 4321077 or email info@goodground.com

One new Covid-19 community case

One new community case of Covid-19 was reported in New Zealand yesterday. It is a female child epidemiologically linked to an existing case associated with the Botany subcluster, which has been genomically linked to the Auckland cluster. The country now has 96 active cases, with the total number of confirmed Covid cases being 1447.