Child returned to mum

A 5-year-old girl who was found wandering along Whangārei streets on Saturday night was reunited with her caregivers. Police said the girl was found at the intersection of Kamo Rd and Whau Valley Rd about 5.50pm. She was taken to the Whangārei Police Station and the only information police could gather was what her name might be. A post was put on the Northland Police Facebook page and about 8.15pm the girl's mother was located.

Restrictions eased

Level 3 water restrictions for Kaikohe-Ngawha and Kawakawa-Moerewa have been reduced to level 2. The change, which came into effect on Friday, means all but one of the Far North District Council's eight water supplies will be on level 2 restrictions. This allow households and businesses connected to the council supply to use handheld hoses to water gardens and wash cars, buildings and paved areas. Swimming pools can also be filled from the mains supply, although a ban on automatic irrigation and sprinkler systems remains in place for both commercial and residential users. Omanaia-Rawene will remain on level 3 water restrictions. Mayor John Carter said Petaka Stream which supplies raw water to Omanaia and Rawene is still flowing below minimum levels consented by Northland Regional Council.



Pay equity

Teacher aides have voted overwhelmingly to endorse what they say is a "historic pay equity settlement" which includes pay increases of up to 28 per cent. The endorsement follows a pay equity claim that education union NZEI Te Riu Roa initiated with the Ministry of Education in 2016, and two weeks of webinars in which teacher aides across the country scrutinised and discussed the settlement. Added to Living Wage pay increases won during collective bargaining late last year, most teacher aides will now receive pay rises of 23 to 34 per cent across the year. That's an increase of $4 to $6.60 an hour, recognising the value of teacher aides' skills, responsibilities and experience that has been undervalued on the basis of gender.

Lotto results

Two Lotto players from Auckland and Ashburton will be on cloud nine after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division on Saturday. The winning tickets were both sold on MyLotto. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night. The lucky numbers were 02, 03, 10, 11, 29, 35 with bonus ball 23 and Powerball number 08.